StraNotizie.it

Notizie dall'Italia e dal Mondo

Curiosità

RuPaul’s Drag Race: svelato il cast di All Stars 9

Apr 23, 2024


Se nel nostro paese Drag Race Italia arranca e una quarta stagione non è stata al momento confermata (anche se si parla di altri canali interessati, ma quali?), negli Stati Uniti d’America macina consensi su consensi. La 16esima stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race ha eletto la sua vincitrice e Mama Ru nel frattempo ha annunciato il cast della nona edizione di All Stars.

Un’edizione che si preannuncia essere all’insegna della beneficenza, dato che il montepremi finale (200 mila dollari) sarà devoluto totalmente in beneficenza a un ente scelto dalla vincitrice.

RuPaul per la nona edizione di All Stars ha chiamato a rapporto 8 passate concorrenti coprendo la prima stagione (con Shannel); la quinta stagione (con Roxxxy Andrews); l’undicesima stagione (con Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Nina West e Plastique Tiara); la tredicesima stagione (con Gottmik) e la quattordicesima stagione (con Jorgeus e Angeria Paris VanMichaels).

Piccola curiosità: Shannel, Roxxxy e Vanessa hanno partecipato in tutto e ben tre edizioni. La prima (oltre Season 1 e All Stars 9, anche a All Stars 1), la seconda (oltre Season 5 e All Stars 9 anche a All Stars 2), mentre la terza (oltre Season 11 e All Stars 9 anche a Season 10).

La prima puntata è prevista per il prossimo 17 maggio.

RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars 9 – il cast



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Antonella Clerici su Barbara d’Urso: “Mi ferì moltissimo, ecco cosa mi ha fatto”

Apr 23, 2024
Curiosità

Fedez e Chiara si sono bloccati su Instagram

Apr 23, 2024
Curiosità

Cantante che ha deriso Antonella Clerici, lei fa il nome: “Mi ha detto puzzavo di sugo”

Apr 23, 2024

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Tecnologia

Il governo americano ha acquistato delle orme di dinosauro con un costo record

23 Aprile 2024
Tecnologia

Xiaomi Xia Redmi A2 32-2-4G-Bu Redmi A2 Dual Sim 32GB 2GB Blue

23 Aprile 2024
Sport

Roma, le ultime su Lukaku e N'Dicka

23 Aprile 2024
Spettacolo

Allerta maltempo in Italia, le Regioni a rischio nella giornata di mercoledì 24 aprile

23 Aprile 2024