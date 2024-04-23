RuPaul’s Drag Race: svelato il cast di All Stars 9

Se nel nostro paese Drag Race Italia arranca e una quarta stagione non è stata al momento confermata (anche se si parla di altri canali interessati, ma quali?), negli Stati Uniti d’America macina consensi su consensi. La 16esima stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race ha eletto la sua vincitrice e Mama Ru nel frattempo ha annunciato il cast della nona edizione di All Stars.

Un’edizione che si preannuncia essere all’insegna della beneficenza, dato che il montepremi finale (200 mila dollari) sarà devoluto totalmente in beneficenza a un ente scelto dalla vincitrice.

RuPaul per la nona edizione di All Stars ha chiamato a rapporto 8 passate concorrenti coprendo la prima stagione (con Shannel); la quinta stagione (con Roxxxy Andrews); l’undicesima stagione (con Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Nina West e Plastique Tiara); la tredicesima stagione (con Gottmik) e la quattordicesima stagione (con Jorgeus e Angeria Paris VanMichaels).

Piccola curiosità: Shannel, Roxxxy e Vanessa hanno partecipato in tutto e ben tre edizioni. La prima (oltre Season 1 e All Stars 9, anche a All Stars 1), la seconda (oltre Season 5 e All Stars 9 anche a All Stars 2), mentre la terza (oltre Season 11 e All Stars 9 anche a Season 10).

La prima puntata è prevista per il prossimo 17 maggio.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars 9 – il cast

Be kind, go west! 🌈 Nina West is here to slay! #AllStars9 starts streaming FRI MAY 17 on @paramountplus! 👑 pic.twitter.com/WWeNUw0mkg — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 23, 2024

Plastique Tiara has ARRIVED 🌸 #AllStars9 starts streaming FRI MAY 17 on @paramountplus 💫 pic.twitter.com/FLuqnYP5JN — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 23, 2024