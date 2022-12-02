Billboard, singoli, cantanti e album più popolari del 2022: tutte le classifiche

Come ogni anno Billboard ha pubblicato le sue Year-End Charts, con gli album e i singoli più venduti e ascoltati e gli artisti che hanno avuto più successo negli ultimi 12 mesi. Come prevedibile nel 2022 il vero re della musica (in USA) è Bad Bunny, al primo posto della classifica degli album con il suo Un Verano Sin Ti e di quella degli artisti. Bene anche Taylor Swift, che ha piazzato ben due dischi nella top 10 della Albums Year-End Chart, Red (Taylor’s Version) e il nuovissimo Midnights. La vera sorpresa (almeno per me) è Beyoncé, che si è fermata al 27esimo posto tra gli artisti più popolari dell’anno e il suo ultimo album Renaissance è alla 21 tra i dischi più venduti (meritava decisamente di più).

Billboard Year-End Charts: tutte le classifiche.

Billboard Global 200 Year-End Chart.

1: As It Was

2: Heat Waves

3: STAY

4: Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

5: Shivers

6: Easy On Me

7: abcdefu

8: Bad Habits

9: Enemy

10: Save Your Tears

Billboard 200 Albums Year-End Chart.

1 Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

2 30 – Adele

3 Dangerous The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

4 Midnights – Taylor Swift

5 Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

6 Encanto – soundtrack Disney

7 Harry’s House – Harry Styles

8 Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

9 Certified Lover Boy – Drake

10 The Highlights – The Weeknd

Top Artists Year-End Chart.

1 Bad Bunny

2 Taylor Swift

3 Harry Style

4 Drake

5 Morgan Wallen

6 Doja Cat

7 Ed Sheeran

8 Adele

9 The Weeknd

10 Lil Baby

11 Future

12 Justin Bieber

13 post malone

14 Jack Harlow

15 Kendrick Lamar

16 Luke Combs

17 Juice WRLD

18 Glass Animals

9 Lil Durk

20 Lil Nas X

21 Dua Lipa

22 Elton John

23 Young Boy Never Broke Again

24 Rod Wave

25 Kanye West

26 Olivia Rodrigo

27 Beyoncé

28 The Kid LAROI

29 Billie Eilish

30 Kodak Black

Billboard Top Artist dal 2006 ad oggi.

2006 Chris Brown

2007 Akon

2008 Chris Brown

2009: Taylor Swift

2010: Lady Gaga

2011: Adele

2012: Adele

2013: Bruno Mars

2014: One Direction

2015: Taylor Swift

2016: Adele

2017: Ed Sheeran

2018: Drake

2019: Post Malone

2020: Post Malone

2021: Drake

2022: Bad Bunny