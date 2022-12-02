Billboard, singoli, cantanti e album più popolari del 2022: tutte le classifiche

Come ogni anno Billboard ha pubblicato le sue Year-End Charts, con gli album e i singoli più venduti e ascoltati e gli artisti che hanno avuto più successo negli ultimi 12 mesi. Come prevedibile nel 2022 il vero re della musica (in USA) è Bad Bunny, al primo posto della classifica degli album con il suo Un Verano Sin Ti e di quella degli artisti. Bene anche Taylor Swift, che ha piazzato ben due dischi nella top 10 della Albums Year-End Chart, Red (Taylor’s Version) e il nuovissimo Midnights. La vera sorpresa (almeno per me) è Beyoncé, che si è fermata al 27esimo posto tra gli artisti più popolari dell’anno e il suo ultimo album Renaissance è alla 21 tra i dischi più venduti (meritava decisamente di più).
📈 Taylor Swift lands 8 albums on the 2022 Billboard Year-End Billboard 200 Albums chart, the most for a female artist in history.
#4. Midnights
#5. Red TV
#41. folklore
#49. Lover
#68. evermore
#75. 1989
#108. reputation
#126. Fearless TV pic.twitter.com/2k6lMgpwal
Billboard Year-End Charts: tutte le classifiche.
Billboard Global 200 Year-End Chart.
1: As It Was
2: Heat Waves
3: STAY
4: Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
5: Shivers
6: Easy On Me
7: abcdefu
8: Bad Habits
9: Enemy
10: Save Your Tears
Billboard 200 Albums Year-End Chart.
1 Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
2 30 – Adele
3 Dangerous The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
4 Midnights – Taylor Swift
5 Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
6 Encanto – soundtrack Disney
7 Harry’s House – Harry Styles
8 Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
9 Certified Lover Boy – Drake
10 The Highlights – The Weeknd
Top Artists Year-End Chart.
1 Bad Bunny
2 Taylor Swift
3 Harry Style
4 Drake
5 Morgan Wallen
6 Doja Cat
7 Ed Sheeran
8 Adele
9 The Weeknd
10 Lil Baby
11 Future
12 Justin Bieber
13 post malone
14 Jack Harlow
15 Kendrick Lamar
16 Luke Combs
17 Juice WRLD
18 Glass Animals
9 Lil Durk
20 Lil Nas X
21 Dua Lipa
22 Elton John
23 Young Boy Never Broke Again
24 Rod Wave
25 Kanye West
26 Olivia Rodrigo
27 Beyoncé
28 The Kid LAROI
29 Billie Eilish
30 Kodak Black
Billboard Top Artist dal 2006 ad oggi.
2006 Chris Brown
2007 Akon
2008 Chris Brown
2009: Taylor Swift
2010: Lady Gaga
2011: Adele
2012: Adele
2013: Bruno Mars
2014: One Direction
2015: Taylor Swift
2016: Adele
2017: Ed Sheeran
2018: Drake
2019: Post Malone
2020: Post Malone
2021: Drake
2022: Bad Bunny