yes, and? ecco il nuovo video di Ariana Grande

Gen 12, 2024


A distanza di qualche ora dall’uscita del singolo yes, and? Ariana Grande ha divulgato anche il video.

Diretto da Christian Breslauer che in passato ha lavorato anche con Ed Sheeran, Iggy Azalea e Lizzo, il nuovo video di Ariana Grande è probabilmente meno d’effetto rispetto ai suoi precedenti lavori, ma indubbiamente di qualità.

Madonna è tornata in tour, Ariana Grande ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo, Lady Gaga si è chiusa in studio di registrazione: il pop è finalmente rinato.

yes, and?, il testo del nuovo singolo di Ariana Grande

In case you haven’t noticed
Well, everybody’s tired
And healin’ from somebody
Or somethin’ we don’t see just right

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’)

Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn on your light and be like

“Yes, and?”
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?”

Now, I’m so done with caring
What you think, no, I won’t hide
Underneath your own projections
Or change my most authentic life

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’)
Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn on your light and be like

“Yes, and?”
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?” (Yeah)

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like
Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)
Your energy is yours and mine is mine (It’s mine, it’s mine)
What’s mine is mine
My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise)
Don’t comment on my body, do not reply
Your business is yours and mine is mine
Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?
Why?

“Yes, and?” (Yes, and?)
Say that shit with your chest, and (Say that shit with your chest)
Be your own best friend (Oh, be your own, be your own)
Say that shit with your chest (Say that shit with your chest)
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?”
“Yes (Ooh), and?”
Say that shit with your chest (Ooh), and
Be your own best (Be your own) friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?” (Yeah)



