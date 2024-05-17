Neato Robotics Spazzola Tappeti XXL

87,46 €

The Neato Botvac™ Series blade brush offers superior cleaning performance across all floor surfaces. The blades, combined with Neato’s powerful vacuum suction, remove debris, dirt and fibers and give you that “just vacuumed” pattern on carpets. Compatible only with Neato Botvac™ Series Robot Vacuums.

Other Characteristics:

Colour of product: White

Compatibility: Neato Botvac

Number of brushes: 1



Eccellenti prestazioni di pulizia

Tutte le superfici del pavimento

Rimuovere i detriti, sporcizia e fibre

Modello “proprio aspirata su tappeti

Compatibile solo con Neato botvactm Series robot aspiratori



