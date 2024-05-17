Neato Robotics Spazzola Tappeti XXL

Prezzo: 87,46 €
The Neato Botvac™ Series blade brush offers superior cleaning performance across all floor surfaces. The blades, combined with Neato’s powerful vacuum suction, remove debris, dirt and fibers and give you that “just vacuumed” pattern on carpets. Compatible only with Neato Botvac™ Series Robot Vacuums.
Other Characteristics:
Colour of product: White
Compatibility: Neato Botvac
Number of brushes: 1
Eccellenti prestazioni di pulizia
Tutte le superfici del pavimento
Rimuovere i detriti, sporcizia e fibre
Modello “proprio aspirata su tappeti
Compatibile solo con Neato botvactm Series robot aspiratori