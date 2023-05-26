Curiosità

Dua Lipa, Dance The Night è il nuovo singolo della soundtrack di Barbie

Mag 26, 2023


L’estate 2023 si preannuncia essere caldissima con da una parte La Sirenetta (al cinema da un paio di giorni) e dall’altra Barbie, che uscirà a luglio. Nella soundtrack di quest’ultimo anche Dance The Night di Dua Lipa.

﻿

Dua Lipa | Dance The Night | Testo

Baby, you can find me under the lights

Diamonds under my eyes
Turn the rhythm up, don’t you wanna just
Just come along for the ride?
Pull my outfits up tight
You can see my heartbeat tonight
I can take the heat, baby, best believe
That’s the moment I shine

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the night’s here, I don’t do tears
Baby, no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My hеart could be burning but you won’t see it in my face
Watch me dancе, dance the night away
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

Lately I’ve been moving close to the edge
Still be looking my best
I stay on the beat, you can count on me
I ain’t missing no steps

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the night’s here, I don’t do tears
Baby, no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me dance, dance the night away
My heart could be burning, but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Uh-huh)
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks (They’ll never see it, never see it)
When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)
I don’t play it safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face
I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place (Yes, I can)
Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face (Yes, I can, yes, I can)
I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place

Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)
My heart could be burning, but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me (Dance) dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks (They’ll never see it, never see it)
When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)
I don’t play it safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Dance the night



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Helena smaschera Cristina: “In puntata ha mentito. Sta con una donna o un uomo, dopo la diretta si è arrabbiata”

Mag 26, 2023
Curiosità

Taylor Swift difende una fan da un addetto alla sicurezza: “Lasciala stare, smettila!”

Mag 26, 2023
Curiosità

Rocco Siffredi svela perché non è andato ospite da Fedez a Muschio Selvaggio

Mag 25, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Dua Lipa, Dance The Night è il nuovo singolo della soundtrack di Barbie

Mag 26, 2023
Sport

Leclerc: "Amo la Ferrari e ho un contratto lungo"

Mag 26, 2023
Cronaca

Alluvione Emilia Romagna, "acqua stagnante rischio sanitario": i consigli

Mag 26, 2023
Spettacolo

Michele Bravi Annunciata una nuova data estiva a Milano! Biglietti in vendita …

Mag 26, 2023