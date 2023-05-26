Dua Lipa, Dance The Night è il nuovo singolo della soundtrack di Barbie

L’estate 2023 si preannuncia essere caldissima con da una parte La Sirenetta (al cinema da un paio di giorni) e dall’altra Barbie, che uscirà a luglio. Nella soundtrack di quest’ultimo anche Dance The Night di Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa | Dance The Night | Testo

Baby, you can find me under the lights

Diamonds under my eyes

Turn the rhythm up, don’t you wanna just

Just come along for the ride?

Pull my outfits up tight

You can see my heartbeat tonight

I can take the heat, baby, best believe

That’s the moment I shine

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the night’s here, I don’t do tears

Baby, no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My hеart could be burning but you won’t see it in my face

Watch me dancе, dance the night away

I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

Lately I’ve been moving close to the edge

Still be looking my best

I stay on the beat, you can count on me

I ain’t missing no steps

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the night’s here, I don’t do tears

Baby, no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My heart could be burning, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks (They’ll never see it, never see it)

When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)

I don’t play it safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face

I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place (Yes, I can)

Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face (Yes, I can, yes, I can)

I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place

Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

My heart could be burning, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me (Dance) dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks (They’ll never see it, never see it)

When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)

I don’t play it safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Dance the night