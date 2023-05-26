Dua Lipa, Dance The Night è il nuovo singolo della soundtrack di Barbie

L’estate 2023 si preannuncia essere caldissima con da una parte La Sirenetta (al cinema da un paio di giorni) e dall’altra Barbie, che uscirà a luglio. Nella soundtrack di quest’ultimo anche Dance The Night di Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa | Dance The Night | Testo
Baby, you can find me under the lights
Diamonds under my eyes
Turn the rhythm up, don’t you wanna just
Just come along for the ride?
Pull my outfits up tight
You can see my heartbeat tonight
I can take the heat, baby, best believe
That’s the moment I shine
‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the night’s here, I don’t do tears
Baby, no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me dance, dance the night away
My hеart could be burning but you won’t see it in my face
Watch me dancе, dance the night away
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place
Lately I’ve been moving close to the edge
Still be looking my best
I stay on the beat, you can count on me
I ain’t missing no steps
‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the night’s here, I don’t do tears
Baby, no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me dance, dance the night away
My heart could be burning, but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Uh-huh)
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks (They’ll never see it, never see it)
When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)
I don’t play it safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face
I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place (Yes, I can)
Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face (Yes, I can, yes, I can)
I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place
Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)
My heart could be burning, but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me (Dance) dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks (They’ll never see it, never see it)
When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)
I don’t play it safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Dance the night
Dua Lipa has released the music video for her new song, "Dance The Night," off the upcoming #Barbie soundtrack.
Watch: https://t.co/V2r1VY2S2O pic.twitter.com/Ua7sfs61aY
May 25, 2023