The Game Awards 2022, svelati i candidati e via alle votazioni

Nov 14, 2022



  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere, Composer)
  • Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh, Composer)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary, Composer)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers, Composer)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda, Composer)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)
  • Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
  • Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Manon Gage (Immortality)
  • Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)
  • A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller)
  • Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios / HandyGames)
  • Hindsight (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive)
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
  • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)
  • Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
  • Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)

