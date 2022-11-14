The Game Awards 2022, svelati i candidati e via alle votazioni

Salta al contenuto
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere, Composer)
- Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh, Composer)
- God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary, Composer)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers, Composer)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda, Composer)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)
- Manon Gage (Immortality)
- Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)
- A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios)
- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios / HandyGames)
- Hindsight (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)
- Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
- Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)
Fonte