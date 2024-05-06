StraNotizie.it

Drake risponde alle gravissime accuse di Kendrick Lamar

Mag 6, 2024


Altro che i caffeucci bollenti dei vip italiani o le catfight a suon di frecciatine tra le popstar americane, nelle ultime 48 ore Drake e Kendrick Lamar si stanno buttando addosso secchiate d’odio mai viste prime. I due rapper hanno dato il via a quella che sui social hanno già ribattezzato ‘Civil “War’.

Lamar ha iniziato a punzecchiare J. Cole e Drake in un suo nuovo pezzo, ma se il primo dopo una risposta iniziale ha preferito farsi da parte, il secondo ha replicato in musica e ne è nata una battaglia all’ultima cattiveria in rima. Drake ha rilasciato Family Matters e Kendrick Euphoria (titolo preso dalla serie prodotta dal rivale) e Meet the Grahams. In Euphoria il rapper accusa il collega di inseguire le ragazze “troppo giovani” e in Meet The Grahams rivela invece che il 37enne avrebbe una figlia segreta.

Se Lamar c’è andato giù pesante, Drake non è stato da meno, visto che in Family Matters ha suggerito che il papà biologico di uno dei due figli di Kendrick, sia in realtà Dave Free, che è stato per molto tempo un collaboratore del rapper.

Ma la vera bordata è arrivata quando Kendrick ha pubblicato Not Like Us (18 milioni di visualizzazioni su You Tube in 24 ore) dando in maniera ancora più chiara a Drake del… “Certified Lover Boy/Certified pe****hile

Drake risponde a kendrick Lamar.

Nella sua nuovissima diss track The Heart Part 6, Drake ha respinto le pesantissime accuse di Kendrick.

“I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with

Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected
If I was fu***ng young girls, I promise I’d a been arrested
I’m way too famous for this s**t you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson, clearly there’s a deeper message

Wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got m0lested
Aw, f**k me, I just made the whole connection
This about to get so depressing
This is trauma from your own confessions
This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected
That’s why these pe*****le raps and shit you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive
They acting like it’s so aggressive”.

Tutto questo non è nemmeno trash, è solo odio vomitato e condito con delle basi e a giudicare da molti commenti su YouTube e Twitter sono in tanti a pensarla così.



Fonte

