American Music Awards: dai Maneskin a Taylor Swift, vincitori ed esibizioni

Come ogni novembre sono tornati gli American Music Awards. Ieri sera all’evento c’erano molti tra i più grandi nomi della musica internazionale, da Missy Elliott, Stevie Wonder, P!nk, Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie, gli Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, Anitta e i BTS.
A trionfare su tutti è stata Taylor, che si è portata a casa ben 6 premi (Beyoncé ne ha già ordinati 7 per il 2023), bene anche i BTS con 3, Harry Styles con 2. Ma la vera notizia è che i Maneskin hanno battuto la concorrenza ed hanno vinto nella categoria ‘Miglior Canzone Rock’: “Grazie a tutti è bellissimo. Prima di tutto voglio dire che per noi da italiani nessuno ci avrebbe mai detto che avremmo potuto ritrovarci tra alcuni dei migliori artisti al mondo. Quindi per noi questo è meraviglioso e dobbiamo ancora realizzare. Non ci saremmo mai aspettati di vincere in questa categoria agli American Music Awards contro questi artisti fantastici“.
Esibizioni affatto iconiche, quasi tutto dimenticabile, a parte il tributo di P!nk a Olivia Newton-John con Hopelessly Devoted to You, davvero bello. Il resto un grosso meh.
almeno hanno vinto qualcosa lol#AMAs#maneskin pic.twitter.com/DP77oCBVof
Taylor Swift holding all 6 of her #AMAs from tonight’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/palH7QKKxs
AMAs 2022: le performance.
A beautiful tribute to Olivia Newton-John from @Pink💘
The #AMAs are LIVE on ABC, tune in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePwIGOQLVQ
P!nk abrindo o #AMAs com “Never Gonna Dance Again”. pic.twitter.com/gDHvcEaTPl
Bebe Rexha apresentando “I’M GOOD (BLUE)”, no palco do #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/zAFBnVK2yy
Imagine Dragons cantando “Bones” no #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/nJQuLk8qyw
Absolutely amazing performance from Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth in tribute to Lionel Richie on the #AMAs in honor of receiving the Icon Award #AMAs2022 pic.twitter.com/sP9CxLsNx7
American Music Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron (WINNER)
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – Pnau Remix” (WINNER)
Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles (WINNER)
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele “30”
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles “As It Was” (WINNER)
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”
American Music Awards 2022: county
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”
Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”
Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future “I Never Liked You”
Gunna “DS4EVER”
Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” (WINNER)
Lil Durk “7220”
Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U” (WINNER)
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown (WINNER)
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé “Renaissance” (WINNER)
Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker “Still Over It”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé “Break My Soul”
Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”
American Music Awards 2022: Latin e Rock.
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta (WINNER)
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti” (WINNER)
Farruko “La 167”
J Balvin “JOSE”
Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”
ROSALÍA “Motomami”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G “MAMIII”
Karol G “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin “Beggin’” (WINNER)
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”
Ghost “Impera” (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello (WINNER)
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Elvis” (WINNER)
“Encanto”
“Sing 2”
“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”
“Top Gun: Maverick”