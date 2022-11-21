American Music Awards: dai Maneskin a Taylor Swift, vincitori ed esibizioni

Come ogni novembre sono tornati gli American Music Awards. Ieri sera all’evento c’erano molti tra i più grandi nomi della musica internazionale, da Missy Elliott, Stevie Wonder, P!nk, Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie, gli Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, Anitta e i BTS.

A trionfare su tutti è stata Taylor, che si è portata a casa ben 6 premi (Beyoncé ne ha già ordinati 7 per il 2023), bene anche i BTS con 3, Harry Styles con 2. Ma la vera notizia è che i Maneskin hanno battuto la concorrenza ed hanno vinto nella categoria ‘Miglior Canzone Rock’: “Grazie a tutti è bellissimo. Prima di tutto voglio dire che per noi da italiani nessuno ci avrebbe mai detto che avremmo potuto ritrovarci tra alcuni dei migliori artisti al mondo. Quindi per noi questo è meraviglioso e dobbiamo ancora realizzare. Non ci saremmo mai aspettati di vincere in questa categoria agli American Music Awards contro questi artisti fantastici“.

Esibizioni affatto iconiche, quasi tutto dimenticabile, a parte il tributo di P!nk a Olivia Newton-John con Hopelessly Devoted to You, davvero bello. Il resto un grosso meh.

Taylor Swift holding all 6 of her #AMAs from tonight’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/palH7QKKxs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 21, 2022

AMAs 2022: le performance.

A beautiful tribute to Olivia Newton-John from @Pink💘 The #AMAs are LIVE on ABC, tune in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePwIGOQLVQ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

P!nk abrindo o #AMAs com “Never Gonna Dance Again”. pic.twitter.com/gDHvcEaTPl — We In The Crowd (@weinthecrowd) November 21, 2022

Bebe Rexha apresentando “I’M GOOD (BLUE)”, no palco do #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/zAFBnVK2yy — QG do POP (@QGdoPOP) November 21, 2022

Imagine Dragons cantando “Bones” no #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/nJQuLk8qyw — We In The Crowd (@weinthecrowd) November 21, 2022

Absolutely amazing performance from Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth in tribute to Lionel Richie on the #AMAs in honor of receiving the Icon Award #AMAs2022 pic.twitter.com/sP9CxLsNx7 — Nello (@LilNello) November 21, 2022

American Music Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – Pnau Remix” (WINNER)

Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele “30”

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was” (WINNER)

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

American Music Awards 2022: county

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future “I Never Liked You”

Gunna “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” (WINNER)

Lil Durk “7220”

Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U” (WINNER)

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown (WINNER)

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé “Renaissance” (WINNER)

Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé “Break My Soul”

Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

American Music Awards 2022: Latin e Rock.

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta (WINNER)

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti” (WINNER)

Farruko “La 167”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”

ROSALÍA “Motomami”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G “MAMIII”

Karol G “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”

Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin “Beggin’” (WINNER)

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost “Impera” (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello (WINNER)

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Elvis” (WINNER)

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”