Sia pubblica il nuovo singolo con Paris Hilton: Fame Won’t Love You

Apr 20, 2024


A pochi mesi di distanza dal delizioso duetto con Kylie Minogue, Sia è tornata con una collaborazione con Paris Hilton. La cantautrice australiana e l’icona pop degli anni 00 hanno rilasciato Fame Won’t Love You, un pezzo che parla del lato oscuro del successo.

Paris ha parlato così della canzone (che farà parte del nuovo album della Hilton e anche di quello di Sia): “Non importa quanto successo tu abbia, il successo non ti amerà mai. Il vero amore arriva da dentro, accettando chi tu sei senza dare importanza a quello che dicono gli altri. Grazie Sia per aver reso possibile questa canzone e per aver creduto in me“.

Tutto molto bello, un po’ meno il brano…

meeh penny

Sia ft Paris Hilton: Fame Won’t Love You, il testo.

Watch children cry
The pageant sells a lie
Third place isn’t winning, you know
Neither is first
The pressure and the thirst
For this skeleton’s show

I am so thin-skinned
Don’t scratch the surface
Please let me live within
Within this circus

Little dreams come crashing

Let them wave in passing
‘Cause fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should
And you may wish for Oscars
Grammys and blockbusters
‘Cause fame won’t love you like a brother, like a lovеr should

Searched in your eyes
For some glimmer of light
Tap dancing for one million miles
I looked for the smiles
Oh, hoping in them I’d find
Validation for my futile existence

I am so thin-skinned
Don’t scratch the surface
Please let me live within
Within this circus

Little dreams come crashing
Let them wave in passing
‘Cause fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should
And you may wish for Oscars
Grammys and blockbusters
‘Cause fame won’t love you like a brother, like a lover should

No, no
Fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should
No, no
Fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should



Fonte

