Sia pubblica il nuovo singolo con Paris Hilton: Fame Won’t Love You

A pochi mesi di distanza dal delizioso duetto con Kylie Minogue, Sia è tornata con una collaborazione con Paris Hilton. La cantautrice australiana e l’icona pop degli anni 00 hanno rilasciato Fame Won’t Love You, un pezzo che parla del lato oscuro del successo.

Paris ha parlato così della canzone (che farà parte del nuovo album della Hilton e anche di quello di Sia): “Non importa quanto successo tu abbia, il successo non ti amerà mai. Il vero amore arriva da dentro, accettando chi tu sei senza dare importanza a quello che dicono gli altri. Grazie Sia per aver reso possibile questa canzone e per aver creduto in me“.

Tutto molto bello, un po’ meno il brano…

#FameWontLoveYou is out Friday at midnight local time 🎶 This song is a tribute to growing up in the spotlight 📸🔦 @Sia , thank you for making this song happen and for believing in me 🎶 Presave: https://t.co/9vtb8nEoNR pic.twitter.com/TqyOS1T3nn — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) April 18, 2024

Sia ft Paris Hilton: Fame Won’t Love You, il testo.

Watch children cry

The pageant sells a lie

Third place isn’t winning, you know

Neither is first

The pressure and the thirst

For this skeleton’s show

I am so thin-skinned

Don’t scratch the surface

Please let me live within

Within this circus

Little dreams come crashing

Let them wave in passing

‘Cause fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should

And you may wish for Oscars

Grammys and blockbusters

‘Cause fame won’t love you like a brother, like a lovеr should

Searched in your eyes

For some glimmer of light

Tap dancing for one million miles

I looked for the smiles

Oh, hoping in them I’d find

Validation for my futile existence

I am so thin-skinned

Don’t scratch the surface

Please let me live within

Within this circus

Little dreams come crashing

Let them wave in passing

‘Cause fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should

And you may wish for Oscars

Grammys and blockbusters

‘Cause fame won’t love you like a brother, like a lover should

No, no

Fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should

No, no

Fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should