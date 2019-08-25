Tre mesi fa lo scandalo fatto scoppiare da Tati Westbrook e dai ragazzi etero che dicevano di essere stati molestati, ma adesso James Charles è tornato a far parlare di sé per un altro motivo.
Pare che qualcuno abbia hackerato il profilo Twitter dello youtuber, minacciando poi di diffondere le sue foto intime. Poche ore dopo James Charles è tornato in possesso del suo account ed ha pubblicato un suo scatto come mamma l’ha fatto, scrivendo che è l’unica foto nature che ha sul telefono.

“Ciao a tutti. Ho appena recuperato il mio account. Nel caso in cui venissi ancora hackerato, ecco l’UNICA foto senza veli che abbia mai fatto! Non posso minacciarmi ora! Fatti una vita hacker!”

Davvero fai James? B!tches sarò maligno, ma sono quasi certo che sia una bella trovata del make up artist per mostrare le sue grazie e stare al centro dell’attenzione.

(Per chi fosse interessato, lo scatto incriminato si trova su Bitchy X, QUI)

 

 

 



