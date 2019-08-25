Tre mesi fa lo scandalo fatto scoppiare da Tati Westbrook e dai ragazzi etero che dicevano di essere stati molestati, ma adesso James Charles è tornato a far parlare di sé per un altro motivo.

Pare che qualcuno abbia hackerato il profilo Twitter dello youtuber, minacciando poi di diffondere le sue foto intime. Poche ore dopo James Charles è tornato in possesso del suo account ed ha pubblicato un suo scatto come mamma l’ha fatto, scrivendo che è l’unica foto nature che ha sul telefono.

“Ciao a tutti. Ho appena recuperato il mio account. Nel caso in cui venissi ancora hackerato, ecco l’UNICA foto senza veli che abbia mai fatto! Non posso minacciarmi ora! Fatti una vita hacker!”

Davvero fai James? B!tches sarò maligno, ma sono quasi certo che sia una bella trovata del make up artist per mostrare le sue grazie e stare al centro dell’attenzione.



(Per chi fosse interessato, lo scatto incriminato si trova su Bitchy X, QUI)

james charles after hacking his own twitter and releasing his own ass pic for publicity and to trend on twitter: pic.twitter.com/AsvnalAQg4 — garlic bread emoji (@litgarlicdad) August 24, 2019

There’s an epidemic of James Charles’ ass circulating around the timeline now, in case you saw that here’s some cute Okuyasus to cleanse your eyes. pic.twitter.com/DgYcHfrhnf — Daily Okuyasu (@daily_okuyasu) August 24, 2019

to those people who put James Charles ass on my timeline pic.twitter.com/Gco3Bc7Lg4 — kaitlynn 🌺 (@jiminipidy) August 24, 2019

now which one of y’all put james charles ass on my tl i just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/UgkzC64VDl — ❝ rena ❞ (@MILKKMOCHI) August 24, 2019

james charles got hacked? damn that’s what he deserves. stan sebastian stan 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/NqeD4YCDBm — ’🐮 (@etherealstarks) August 24, 2019

do y’all really think James Charles actually got hacked or do y’all think he just leaked his own nudes because he thought that ass pic was “cute” pic.twitter.com/Y9ug14W9Bh — Williams Escudero (@YahirEscudero) August 24, 2019