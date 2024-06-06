ZXSXDSAX Robot Aspirapolvere LZRDZSW Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Slim 7.8 Cm, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, AI Intelligence, Multiple Cleaning Modes, Remote Control Operation Suitable for hom

2.655,13€

Intelligent vacuum cleaner with a fluid and respectful displacement of furniture thanks to its sensors, which prevent crashes and falls

High quality material, high efficiency, stable performance and has long service life. More energy efficient, can continue working for 1 hour, creating a clean and comfortable home. The strong dust suction ability adsorbs all kinds of hair, dust and particles.

✔ Può aiutarti a pulire accuratamente la stanza.

Smart and automatically avoid the obstacles and change direction, fully clean indoor dust.

❥ Smart Detections.Our Robot Vacuum Cleaner is smart enough to clean every corner of the house. Infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing technology avoids bumping into objects or falling off stairs

❥ Smart Robot Cleaner.Automatic sweep robot made from ABS material,78mm slim body height, scientific design easy to get difficult to clean the area, under the bed, sofa bottom, etc

✔ Può raccogliere sporcizia, polvere e detriti da tappeti e pavimenti.



