Lo scorso settembre Zayn Malik ha rilasciato Better, ma fingiamo che non sia mai esistito (e visti i numeri molti nemmeno sanno di quella pubblicazione) e passiamo direttamente al nuovo singolo del cantante britannico, Vibez. L’ex One Direction oggi ha lanciato un nuovo pezzo a pochi giorni dall’uscita del suo album Nobody Is Listening che pare vedrà la luce il 15 gennaio. Purtroppo anche in questo caso la canzone è moscetta, ma secondo me nettamente superiore a Better. Mi spiace non apprezzare i nuovi lavori di Zayn (a differenza di quelli di Harry che non sbaglia un colpo), anche perché era forse la mia voce preferita degli 1D. A voi piace questa Vibez?

Zayn Malik: Vibez, il testo.

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If it movin’ too fast, we go slower

Baby, lose it from me, mediocre

You know the vibes, know the vibes

You and me here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind run ’round, we touchin’ slow

Just say the word, I’m ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now

Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mine, you’re mine

I’ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you’re right where you need to be

Just don’t keep me

It for me, do it fast, do it fast

