Il comeback dell’ex membro degli One Direction.
Lo scorso settembre Zayn Malik ha rilasciato Better, ma fingiamo che non sia mai esistito (e visti i numeri molti nemmeno sanno di quella pubblicazione) e passiamo direttamente al nuovo singolo del cantante britannico, Vibez. L’ex One Direction oggi ha lanciato un nuovo pezzo a pochi giorni dall’uscita del suo album Nobody Is Listening che pare vedrà la luce il 15 gennaio. Purtroppo anche in questo caso la canzone è moscetta, ma secondo me nettamente superiore a Better. Mi spiace non apprezzare i nuovi lavori di Zayn (a differenza di quelli di Harry che non sbaglia un colpo), anche perché era forse la mia voce preferita degli 1D. A voi piace questa Vibez?
We’re so excited to play @zaynmalik’s new single #Vibez. We’ve got a #PowerFirstPlay tomorrow!
👇 This is all we can give you so far 😉 #ZAYN #NobodyIsListening #ZaynIsComing pic.twitter.com/kSkCgZGyOE
— Power Radio (@wearepoweruk) January 7, 2021
Zayn Malik: Vibez, il testo.
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You know the vibes, know the vibes
You and me here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind run ’round, we touchin’ slow
Just say the word, I’m ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now
Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you’re mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you’re right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
It for me, do it fast, do it fast
Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you’re mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you’re right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
Yeah, you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes