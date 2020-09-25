Zayn Malik è tornato con un nuovo singolo ‘Better’ (VIDEO)
Proprio come è successo a Katy Perry, anche Zayn Malik è appena diventato genitore ed ha anche lanciato una nuova era discografica. L’ex cantante degli One Direction ieri ha annunciato sui social la nascita della sua prima figlia, condividendo con tutti i suoi follower una foto della manina della piccola. A poche ore dal bellissimo evento Malik ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo ‘Better‘.
La copertina del pezzo mi faceva pensare a qualcosa di movimentato o comunque sperimentale, in realtà Better è una midtempo tanto caruccia quanto banalotta. Da quella che è forse la mia voce preferita tra gli ex 1D mi aspetto qualcosa di più (e che mi aveva dato con Pillow Talk, Dusk Till Dawn).
Zayn Malik, Better: il testo.
Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor
It hurts so bad that I didn’t went and ask for more
Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now
‘Cause I finally got out
Yeah, we’re finally knocked down
Yeah, sometimes it’s better that way
Gotta let it go so your heart don’t break
‘Cause I love you
Yeah, baby, I love you
Just this one time hear what I’m tryna say
Know you might not feel quite the same way
But I love you
I tell you, I love you
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I’m making you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love?
I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for you
I can’t let you fall through the floor too
It’s a gamble to take any more of you
(It’s a gamble to take-take more you)
Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it
Like it’s a crime on trial, I got acquitted
Me and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fitted
Like it’s a glove, I hated to admit it
[Pre-Chorus 2]
‘Cause obviously we go back
So why would we ruin that?
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Now you wanna ask for me
We can’t let this through, go back
Sayin’ things we can’t take back
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Do you feel the same?
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I’m making you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love?
