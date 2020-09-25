Proprio come è successo a Katy Perry, anche Zayn Malik è appena diventato genitore ed ha anche lanciato una nuova era discografica. L’ex cantante degli One Direction ieri ha annunciato sui social la nascita della sua prima figlia, condividendo con tutti i suoi follower una foto della manina della piccola. A poche ore dal bellissimo evento Malik ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo ‘Better‘.

La copertina del pezzo mi faceva pensare a qualcosa di movimentato o comunque sperimentale, in realtà Better è una midtempo tanto caruccia quanto banalotta. Da quella che è forse la mia voce preferita tra gli ex 1D mi aspetto qualcosa di più (e che mi aveva dato con Pillow Talk, Dusk Till Dawn).

Zayn Malik, Better: il testo.

Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor

It hurts so bad that I didn’t went and ask for more

Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now

‘Cause I finally got out

Yeah, we’re finally knocked down

Yeah, sometimes it’s better that way

Gotta let it go so your heart don’t break

‘Cause I love you

Yeah, baby, I love you

Just this one time hear what I’m tryna say

Know you might not feel quite the same way

But I love you

I tell you, I love you

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I’m making you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?

I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for you

I can’t let you fall through the floor too

It’s a gamble to take any more of you

(It’s a gamble to take-take more you)

Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it

Like it’s a crime on trial, I got acquitted

Me and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fitted

Like it’s a glove, I hated to admit it

[Pre-Chorus 2]

‘Cause obviously we go back

So why would we ruin that?

In too deep, we’re rearranged

Now you wanna ask for me

We can’t let this through, go back

Sayin’ things we can’t take back

In too deep, we’re rearranged

Do you feel the same?

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I’m making you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?