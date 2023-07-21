Zayn è tornato con il nuovo singolo Love Like This

A tre anni da Better Zayn Malik è tornato con Love Like This. Nulla di eccezionale o innovativo, Love Like This è un pezzo gradevole, ma con quella voce Zayn potrebbe cantarmi anche l’elenco telefonico e risultare piacevole.

Con l’occasione dell’uscita del nuovo singolo il cantante di Pillowtalk è tornato anche a rilasciare interviste ed ha svelato il vero motivo del suo addio agli One Direction.

Love Like This. 21st of July https://t.co/HJLEFR79xw pic.twitter.com/wJqnaFmMJr — zayn (@zaynmalik) July 13, 2023

Zayn, Love Like This: testo.

Oh, I love it when you show, when you show

When you show that you got my back

If they ever try to roll, try to roll

Try to roll on your name, I black

How you hit ’em with the clothes and the stare

And the hips and the hair like that

Got me all up in the zone, in the zone

In the zone, in the zone like

I don’t wanna waste no time

I don’t wanna waste no time ’cause

You are the, you are the crown

I just wanna take your time and

Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead

If it’s gonna mean a life that’s lived without you, baby

I guess that’s love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips ’cause

I cannot go back

I guess that’s faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this (Woo)

But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause

I cannot go back

And I’m lovin’ what you say, what you say

What you say when you’re on my line

If I never make it back, make it back

Make it back from the chase, I’m fine

Doesn’t matter if it’s left or it’s right

Your direction is on my mind

Got me all up in the zone, in the zone

In the zone, in the zone like

I don’t wanna waste no time

I don’t wanna waste no time ’cause

You are the, you are the crown

I just wanna take your time and

Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead

If it’s gonna mean a life that’s lived without you, baby

I guess that’s love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips ’cause

I cannot go back

I guess that’s faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this (Woo)

But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause

I cannot go back

One kiss, I am wrapped

Two, four, six, my jack

All I know is that

I cannot go back

One kiss, I am wrapped

Two and I’m attached

All I know is that

I cannot go back

[Bridge]

I don’t wanna waste no time

You are the cr—, you are the crown

Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead

If it’s gonna mean a life that is lived without you, baby

I guess that’s love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips ’cause

I cannot go back

I guess that’s faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this

But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause

I cannot go back

I cannot go back

I cannot go back

But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause

I cannot go back