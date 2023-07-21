Zayn è tornato con il nuovo singolo Love Like This

A tre anni da Better Zayn Malik è tornato con Love Like This. Nulla di eccezionale o innovativo, Love Like This è un pezzo gradevole, ma con quella voce Zayn potrebbe cantarmi anche l’elenco telefonico e risultare piacevole.
Con l’occasione dell’uscita del nuovo singolo il cantante di Pillowtalk è tornato anche a rilasciare interviste ed ha svelato il vero motivo del suo addio agli One Direction.
Love Like This. 21st of July https://t.co/HJLEFR79xw pic.twitter.com/wJqnaFmMJr
— zayn (@zaynmalik) July 13, 2023
Zayn, Love Like This: testo.
Oh, I love it when you show, when you show
When you show that you got my back
If they ever try to roll, try to roll
Try to roll on your name, I black
How you hit ’em with the clothes and the stare
And the hips and the hair like that
Got me all up in the zone, in the zone
In the zone, in the zone like
I don’t wanna waste no time
I don’t wanna waste no time ’cause
You are the, you are the crown
I just wanna take your time and
Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead
If it’s gonna mean a life that’s lived without you, baby
I guess that’s love like this
Usually, I never wanna jump like this
But I think I wanna dump my chips ’cause
I cannot go back
I guess that’s faith like this
Give you everything and you can skate like this (Woo)
But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause
I cannot go back
And I’m lovin’ what you say, what you say
What you say when you’re on my line
If I never make it back, make it back
Make it back from the chase, I’m fine
Doesn’t matter if it’s left or it’s right
Your direction is on my mind
Got me all up in the zone, in the zone
In the zone, in the zone like
I don’t wanna waste no time
I don’t wanna waste no time ’cause
You are the, you are the crown
I just wanna take your time and
Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead
If it’s gonna mean a life that’s lived without you, baby
I guess that’s love like this
Usually, I never wanna jump like this
But I think I wanna dump my chips ’cause
I cannot go back
I guess that’s faith like this
Give you everything and you can skate like this (Woo)
But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause
I cannot go back
One kiss, I am wrapped
Two, four, six, my jack
All I know is that
I cannot go back
One kiss, I am wrapped
Two and I’m attached
All I know is that
I cannot go back
[Bridge]
I don’t wanna waste no time
You are the cr—, you are the crown
Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead
If it’s gonna mean a life that is lived without you, baby
I guess that’s love like this
Usually, I never wanna jump like this
But I think I wanna dump my chips ’cause
I cannot go back
I guess that’s faith like this
Give you everything and you can skate like this
But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause
I cannot go back
I cannot go back
I cannot go back
But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause
I cannot go back