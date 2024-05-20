Xiaomi Smart TV P1E 43inch (UHD, HDR 10, MEMC, Triplo Sintonizzatore, Android, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, HDMI 2.0, USB) Modello 2021, Black

399,90€ - 269,90€

Descrizione Prodotto

Pile ‏ : ‎ 1 Ioni di litio pile necessarie. (incluse)

Fuori produzione ‏ : ‎ No

Lingua ‏ : ‎ Francese

Dimensioni prodotto ‏ : ‎ 10 x 48 x 50 cm; 7,1 kg

Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 13 ottobre 2021

Produttore ‏ : ‎ Xiaomi

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09HSNTX9Q

Numero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ L43M7-7AEU

Paese di origine ‏ : ‎ Cina

Typ: UHD LED TV – 43 inches 108 cm, Flat, 3.840 x 2160 pixels; the 4K UHD resolution delivers lifelike images with more details and greater depth

HD triple tuner for DVB-S2, DVB-C and DVB-T2 with HEVC. 178 ° viewing angle for a more immersive and enjoyable viewing experience

Image HDR 10, MEMC: A higher dynamic rangeHDR makes colors lighter and darker by improving the sharpness, contrast and color of images while allowing you to see more lifelike details than ever before; xiaomi MEMC 60HzMotion Estimation and Motion Compensation technology works by artificially adding frames to a video with a low frame rate so that our TV has a higher frame rate and gives you that smooth effect

Android smart: Android TV with Google Assistant and access to the Google Play Store, 2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory; simplify your entertainment experience with Android TV; get access to more than 400.000 films and series and download more than 7.000 apps, all in one place

Streaming services: Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Chromcast, and many more; it also comes with the popular Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube apps pre-installed; with Chromecast built-in, the device also allows users to stream videos, music, and games from their other devices with ease

Wattaggio (W): 16.0 watts

Alimentazione: corded electric

Tipo di altoparlante: incorporato

Tecnologia di connettività: wi-fi



