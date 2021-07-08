Wannabe delle Spice Girls compie oggi 25 anni. Era l’8 luglio del 1996 quando debuttò in radio per la prima volta il singolo di una girlband appena nata che nessuno conosceva. Si facevano chiamare Spice Girls (per me, che ero un bimbo, erano le spais gos) ed erano una forza della natura.

C’era la rossa peperina (Ginger Spice) ovvero Geri Halliwell, la sportiva sempre in tuta (Sporty Spice) alias Melanie C, ma anche la tamarra (Scary Spice), Melanie B, la bimba con i lecca lecca e le codine in testa (Baby Spice), Emma Bunton ed infine la modaiola, la fashion victim col tubino nero di Gucci (Posh Spice), ovvero l’iconica Victoria Adams.

Wannabe rimase per sette settimane in vetta alla classifica britannica, riuscendo a vendere oltre 7 milioni di copie nel mondo. È ancora oggi il singolo di un gruppo femminile più venduto nella storia. Domani uscirà l’ep celebrativo.

Tanti auguri, Wannabe!

Spice Girls | Wannabe | Testo

Ha ha ha ha ha

Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna really, really, really wanna zigazig ah

If you want my future, forget my past

If you wanna get with me, better make it fast

Now don’t go wasting my precious time

Get your act together we could be just fine

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna really, really, really wanna zigazig ah

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends

(Gotta get with my friends)

Make it last forever, friendship never ends

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give

Taking is too easy, but that’s the way it is

Oh, what do you think about that

Now you know how I feel

Say, you can handle my love, are you for real

(Are you for real)

I won’t be hasty, I’ll give you a try

If you really bug me then I’ll say goodbye

Yo I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna really, really, really wanna zigazig ah

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends

(Gotta get with my friends)

Make it last forever, friendship never ends

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give

(You’ve got to give)

Taking is too easy, but that’s the way it is

So, here’s a story from A to Z

You wanna get with me, you gotta listen carefully

We got Em in the place who likes it in your face

And as for me, ha you’ll see

Slam your body down and wind it all around (x2)

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends

(Gotta get with my friends)

Make it last forever, friendship never ends

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give

(You’ve got to give)

Taking is too easy, but that’s the way it is

If you wanna be my lover

You gotta, you gotta, you gotta, you gotta, you gotta

Slam, slam, slam, slam (make it last forever)

Slam your body down and wind it all around (x2)

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Slam your body down and wind it all around

Slam your body down and zigazig ah

If you wanna be my lover