Vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2023, trionfo dei Maneskin: la lista completa

Molti vincitori, ma una sola regina per questi MTV Video Music Awards e il suo nome è Taylor Swift, che ha portato a casa i premi più ambiti, da Video of the Year, Song of the Year, a Best pop e Best Direction. Ma è andata benone anche ai nostri Maneskin, che dopo essersi esibiti sulle note di Honey (Are You Coming?) ed aver ricevuto un bacio da Taylor Swift, sono stati anche i vincitori della categoria Best Rock, andando così a quota due VMA vinti nella loro carriera.

Vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

GloRilla

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “Goated”

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

WINNER: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine” Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Pink – “Trustfall”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin featuring Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe featuring Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

WINNER: SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

WINNER: Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Bad Bunny – “Un x100to”

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Best K-Pop

Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

WINNER: Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

WINNER: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

Best Direction