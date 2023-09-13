Vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2023, trionfo dei Maneskin: la lista completa

Molti vincitori, ma una sola regina per questi MTV Video Music Awards e il suo nome è Taylor Swift, che ha portato a casa i premi più ambiti, da Video of the Year, Song of the Year, a Best pop e Best Direction. Ma è andata benone anche ai nostri Maneskin, che dopo essersi esibiti sulle note di Honey (Are You Coming?) ed aver ricevuto un bacio da Taylor Swift, sono stati anche i vincitori della categoria Best Rock, andando così a quota due VMA vinti nella loro carriera.
Salutate i vincitori del premio #BestRock ai #VMAs 2023, i @thisismaneskin! Complimenti ragazzi 🇮🇹🎸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Jq9Owk34f0
— MTV Italia (@mtvitalia) September 13, 2023
Vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2023.
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
GloRilla
WINNER: Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
February 2023: Armani White – “Goated”
March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
WINNER: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best Pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Pink – “Trustfall”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin featuring Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chlöe featuring Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
WINNER: SZA – “Shirt”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
WINNER: Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
Bad Bunny – “Un x100to”
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Shakira – “Acróstico”
Best K-Pop
Aespa – “Girls”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
Seventeen – “Super”
WINNER: Stray Kids – “S-Class”
Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”
Libianca – “People”
WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”
Video for Good
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
WINNER: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
Maluma – “La Reina”
Best Direction
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake – “Falling Back”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”