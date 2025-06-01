28.5 C
Uscite Discografiche Aprile-Giugno 2025: Le Novità in Musica

Uscite discografiche Aprile-Giugno 2025

Aprile

  • 04 Aprile: Baustelle – El Galactico; Oscar Jerome – The Fork; Black Country, New Road – Forever Howlong; Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?; The Waterboys – Life, Death and Dennis Hopper; BNKR44 – Tocca il cielo; Cristiano Godano – Stammi accanto; Max Casacci – Through the Grapevine; Mezzosangue – Viscerale; Tredici Pietro – Non guardare più; SYML – Nobody Lives Here.

  • 11 Aprile: Chiello – Scarabocchi; Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE; Röyksopp – True Electric; Anastasio – Le Macchine non possono pregare; Sfera Ebbasta – Shiva – Santana Money Gang; i cani – Post mortem.

  • 18 Aprile: Neffa – Canerandagio Parte 1; Achille Lauro – Comuni mortali; Beirut – A Study of Losses.

  • 25 Aprile: Stereophonics – Make ‘em laugh; Willie Nelson – Oh What A Beautiful World; Billy Idol – Dream into it; Rocco Hunt – Ragazzo di giù; Sting – STING 3.0 LIVE; Dada’ – Core in Fabula; Carl Brave – Notti Brave Amarcord; Mondo Marcio – Credo; Gigi Perez – At The Beach, In Every Life.

Maggio

  • 02 Maggio: Elodie – Mi Ami Mi Odi; Giorgio Poi – Schegge; Mostro – Metallo e carne; Suzanne Vega – Flying With Angels.

  • 09 Maggio: Arcade Fire – Pink Elephant; Kali Uchis – Sincerely; PinkPantheress – Fancy That; Belize – Phantom Favola; Mark Pritchard e Thom Yorke – Tall Tales; Salmo – Ranch; Studio Murena – Notturno.

  • 16 Maggio: Damiano David – FUNNY little FEARS; Niccolò Fabi – Libertà negli occhi; Rico Nasty – Lethal; Lido Pimienta – La Belleza; Luche – Il mio lato peggiore.

  • 23 Maggio: Sparks – Mad!; These New Puritans – Crooked Wing; Stereolab – Instant Holograms On Metal Film; Casino Royale – Fumo; Ultimo – Ultimo Live Stadi 2024; Rkomi – decrescendo.

  • 30 Maggio: Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful; Garbage – Let All That We Imagine Be the Light; Matt Berninger – Get Sunk; Ty Segall – Possession; Aesop Rock – Black Hole Superette; Golden Years – Fuori Menù*.

Giugno

  • 06 Giugno: Pulp – More; Lil Wayne – Tha Carter VI; Nadah El Shazly – Laini Tani; Little Simz – Lotus; Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe – Lateral; Bresh – Mediterraneo.

  • 13 Giugno: Coez – 1998; Patrick Wolf – Crying The Neck.

  • 20 Giugno: Benson Boone – American Heart; Fabri Fibra – Mentre Los Angeles Brucia.

Elaborazione AI: StraNotizie.it
Fonte: newsic.it

🔗 Per info su concerti e biglietti, visita TicketOne.

