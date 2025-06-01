Uscite Discografiche Aprile-Giugno 2025: Le Novità in Musica

04 Aprile: Baustelle – El Galactico; Oscar Jerome – The Fork; Black Country, New Road – Forever Howlong; Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?; The Waterboys – Life, Death and Dennis Hopper; BNKR44 – Tocca il cielo; Cristiano Godano – Stammi accanto; Max Casacci – Through the Grapevine; Mezzosangue – Viscerale; Tredici Pietro – Non guardare più; SYML – Nobody Lives Here.