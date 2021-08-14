Da Michale Stipe a Iggy Pop, tutti gli artisti che hanno preso parte all’album tributo ai Velvet Underground e Nico.

Un tributo, lungo un album, ai Velvet Underground & Nico è in arrivo con una tracklist costellata di star. Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Courtney Barnett, Matt Berninger dei National, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore e Bobby Gillespie e Fontaines D.C. sono nella lista di coloro che hanno contribuito alla realizzazione di questo incredibile progetto che omaggia la band statunitense e la cantante tedesca.

Velvet Underground e Nico: l’album tributo con ospiti illustri

Presentato con il titolo I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, l’LP uscirà il 24 settembre con Verve. Kurt Vile ha realizzato la cover di Run Run Run, registrata su strada e mixata durante la pandemia. Il video:

Della sua cover “ipnotica“, Vile ha detto a Rolling Stone, “Lou Reed e i The Velvet Underground sono stati probabilmente le mie prime influenze rock classiche. Li amavo. La prima volta che li ho sentiti, sono sicuro che probabilmente ero fatto. Quando ascolti musica del genere, così organica e cruda, ma sai, così fiduciosa, tutte quelle cose messe insieme, è così bello. Così impenitente. Ha un effetto su di te che non puoi nemmeno rilevare al momento”. L’album è stato prodotto esecutivamente dal compianto Hal Willner, rappresentando l’ultimo LP a cui ha lavorato prima della sua morte, avvenuta nel 2020.

La tracklist del tributo

Di seguito, vi elenchiamo tutti i brani che sono stati coverizzati per il tributo ai Velvet Underground e a Niko, con i rispettivi esecutori:

1. Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe

2. I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger

3. Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals)

4. Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius

5. Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & The Violators

6. All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett

7. Heroin – Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie

8. There She Goes Again – King Princess

9. I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett

10. The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C.

11. European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney