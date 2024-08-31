Tornano dalle vacanze e lo trovano impaurito in giardino

Tornano dalle vacanze e lo trovano in giardino rannicchiato contro lo steccato: non sanno di chi sia ma lui è ancora terribilmente spaventato.

“Potrebbe avere tre anni”. È stata questa una delle prime suggestioni dei padroni di casa dal ritorno delle vacanze. Una coppia è rientrata a casa nella giornata di sabato e ha trovato una sorpresa. Nel loro giardino, accovacciato in un angolo, molto spaventato vi era un cane sconosciuto. Un Pit Bull dal pelo bianco e marrone che faticava ad avvicinarsi a coloro che sarebbe divenuti, da lì a poco, la sua nuova famiglia.

L’iter per scoprire la provenienza del Pit bull che, dalla statura, sembrava un cucciolo di primo acchito non è stato semplice da portare a termine. Ma una cosa era chiara sin da subito: Mr. Big Baby – così battezzato successivamente dalla coppia – desiderava che qualcuno si prendesse cura di lui.

Il fido aveva delle ferite ormai quasi completamente rimarginate sul volto. La loro profondità ha lasciato pensare ai proprietari di casa che il Pit Bull avesse subito, prima del loro incontro con il quattro zampe, degli atti di violenza e che potesse essere stato lanciato con la forza all’interno del loro cortile.

Se vuoi saperne di più, leggi il nostro approfondimento sul tema>>> Come gestire il ritorno dalle vacanze con il cane

La famiglia – in diretta dall’Ohio – ha condiviso su TikTok un emozionante filmato (vedi sotto) in cui ha mostrato, passo dopo passo, il momento del ritrovamento del Pit bull nel loro giardino giardino, il suo graduale recupero nelle ore successive e, infine, le sue attuali condizioni in seguito al suo salvataggio.

Il futuro è sempre più luminoso per Mr. Big. Dopo una lunga visita di routine dal veterinario, la famiglia ha compreso qualcosa in più sul Pit bull ritrovato in giardino dopo le vacanze e ha deciso di adottarlo. Le cicatrici di Big Baby si sono rimarginate in seguito alle prime settimane trascorse nella sua nuova casa.

Nell’ultima parte della clip condivisa da @deadtrumanblack lo scorso 7 agosto Big Baby sembra essere finalmente più serena. Gioca con i suoi nuovi peluche muovendosi liberamente sul parquet di casa e si dirige scodinzolando verso la sua mamma umana.

@deadtrumanblack We got back from vacation last night, and this morning this sweet little dog was in our backyard. We are calling him Mr. Big (Baby). He was immediately friendly and let us touch and pet him, we saw scars covering his face and body leading us to believe he was possibly used as a bait dog for dog f*ghting. He has let my boyfriend pick him up, touch his paws, touch inside his mouth (more scarring inside his jowls 😔) walk him on the leash, give him a bath AND ride in the car without issue. I made posts for lost and found pets with no leads, and I contacted local pet rescues who turned me away as they are operating at capacity. We scanned him at the vet and found no chip, and the vet said some of his scars are from burns and none of which have ever been treated by a vet. His temperment is amazing so far, but we cannot predict how he would act around other animals or children. We left him shut in a room alone for 2 hours with a doggy cam and he did nothing except sleep. This poor dog cannot even bark or whine. He has been silent the entire time weve had him, makes you sick to wonder what these people did to him to make him too afraid to even make a sound. Every minute he is more comfortable, playing, and finally eating and drinking for us. Our animal shelter will eithanize in 72 hours if we take him there, and we are highly doubtful our humane society will help either. This is a beautiful sweet boy who needs someone to put in the effort to save him. He has potential to be the most incredible dog, we want to see him transformed by love. He is an intact male VERY small statured, I think he is pit mixed with some sort of bulldog, he is only around 30 pounds (underweight) and stands the same height as a jack russell. This is not a full sized normal pitbull. Not sure his exact age but he is not a puppy, maybe under 3yo. #Im hoping his small size will make someone more willing to give him a chance. We are looking for pitbull rescues or experienced fosters with dog abuse cases. This dog has stolen our hearts but we cannot keep him as we already have 3. I will travel anywhere in Ohio or reasonably beyond to connect with a pitbull rescue or foster. Please spread this post! We are trying to accomdate him as long as possible until we find a safe place for him but we cant for much longer. IF YOU KNOW ANY SERVICE THAT WE CAN CONTACT THAT HAS THE MEANS TO HELP THIS DOG PLEASE COMMENT!! #dogrescue #pitbullrescue #dogsoftiktok #animalrescue #fosterdog #tobelovedistobechanged #ohio ♬ Yellow – Coldplay