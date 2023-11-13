The Queens, ecco il nuovo singolo di Paola Iezzi

The Queens di Paola Iezzi i fan di Drag Race Italia già la conoscevano perché il ritornello era stato usato per tutti i video promo della terza stagione, ma ora eccola finalmente anche nella sua interezza.

“E se vi sembra di averla già sentita è perché è la colonna sonora di Drag Race Italia” ha scritto la cantante su Instagram annunciando l’uscita di The Queens con una foto molto sobria.

Il nuovo singolo di Paola Iezzi è un po’ Vogue di Madonna e un po’ Slow di Kylie Minogue, ovviamente in salsa tricolore e con un budget da cantante italiana. Ma ci siamo capiti.

The Queens | Testo

Put on your own crown

Be out loud and proud

Be on your wildest dream

You have to scream out loud

“I’m coming out!”

“I’m coming out!”

How do you say “Gorge”?

How do you say “Divine”?

Let’s strike a pose now

Forget your sacrifice

I’m coming out

I’m coming out(We are the queens)

Let’s raise our glass

We don’t forget

Where we came from

(We are the queens)

Let’s show our pride (Queens)

Nothing to hide (Queens)

Put on your crown (Queens)

(We are the queens)

Show your own body

Do this in conscious world

Now they will see you

They cannot hide you more

You’re coming out

You’re coming out

How do you say “Gorge”?

How do you say “Divine”?

Let’s strike a pose now

Forget your sacrifice

I’m coming out

We’re coming out(We are the queens)

Let’s raise our glass (Queens)

We don’t forget (Queens)

Where we came from (Queens)

(We are the queens)

Let’s show our pride (Queens)

Nothing to hide (Queens)

Put on your crown (Queens)

(We are the queens)

(We are the queens)

Let’s take it to the Opera

Let’s raise our glass to us

In the forever happy

We will never be apart

Then sing to your own story

Know that you’re never alone

We are the queens forever

(So let’s put on our crown of gold)

(Queens)

(Queens)

(So let’s put on our crown of gold)

(We are the queens)

Let’s raise our glass (Queens)

We don’t forget (Queens)

Where we came from (Queens)

(We are the queens)

Let’s show our pride (Queens)

Nothing to hide (Queens)

Put on your crown (Queens)

(We are the queens)Let’s lose our reputation

Over the dance floor

We are the queens forever

And you know what?

Love is love