The Kolors pubblicano la versione inglese di Italodisco per il mercato USA e UK

Partita un po’ in sordina rispetto al rumore fatto dalle canzoni di altri colleghi, alla fine Italodisco dei The Kolors è diventata la vera hit dell’estate italiana 2023. E sulla scia dell’enorme successo del loro brano (200.000 copie vendute in Italia e in top 10 anche in Polonia, Austria, Svizzera e Lituania), i The Kolors hanno deciso di rilasciare anche una versione inglese del pezzo.

C’è poco da dire, Italodisco funziona anche in un’altra lingua. Per ovvie ragioni però ‘Festivalbar con la cassa diritta’ è stato sostituito da ‘Four on the floor with my Señorita’.

L’autrice del testo di Italodisco, English version: pic.twitter.com/98vzIIZ31r — Francesco (@Franker_Taco) September 14, 2023

The Kolors, Italodisco: il testo della versione in inglese.

I try to answer my desires

And then stay up late with synthesisers

In the studio

But something’s missing in the wires

It’s like the music’s lost the fire

Had it all, let it go

When you were here, I never feared

Everything could disappear

And I would sit alone in silence

(Silence)

I need to get back to the sound

That can lift me off the ground

I pray the speakers give my guidance

(Guidance)

I trust you more than words can say

More than life, more than any DJ…

Let’s go, I can’t resisto

Italodisco, I must insisto

Maybe we could

Start just by taking it slow

Then up the tempo

Under the moon’s glow

Like moving shadows

I know it’s not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my Señorita

Got me looking high and low

I can’t see her

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco

I’m so distracted, overthinking

So many questions in my head

Why’d you leave?

Where’d you go?

I’m on the dance floor, but it’s sinking

And I don’t think my heart

Will float-oat-oat-oat

When you were here I had no fear

But Always music in my ears

You made my heart beat like no others!

I miss you more than words can say

More than life, more than any DJ…

Let’s go, I can’t resisto

Italodisco, I must insisto

Maybe we could

Start just by taking it slow

Then up the tempo

Under the moon’s glow

Like moving shadows

I know it’s not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my Señorita

Got me looking high and low

I can’t see her

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco

Disco

Suona Italodisco

Disco

Suona Italodisco

Tonight…

We’re gonna dance till the sunrise

Moroder is in my blood!

And my heart beats to the rhythm of the Disco

Italodisco

I know it’s not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my Señorita

Got me looking high and low

I can’t see her

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco

I hear Italodisco

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco