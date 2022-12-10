The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring gioco dell'anno

La notte dei Game Awards ha portato Elden Ring di nuovo alla ribalta: il gioco di Hidetaka Miyazaki è stato eletto come il migliore dell’anno durante la serata USA dedicata agli Oscar dei videogiochi, e il game designer in persona è salito sul palco a ritirare il premio. Elden Ring ha portato a casa un totale di quattro statuette, battuto solo dalle sei di God of War Ragnarok, seguito delle avventure di Kratos a firma Santa Monica Studio. Durante la serata si sono avvicendati annunci e ospiti, ma soprattutto è stato consegnato un gran numero di riconoscimenti. Ecco la lista completa.
- Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
- Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
- Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II
- Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
- Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring
- Best Fighting: Multiversus
- Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta
- Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14
- Best Indipendent Game: Stray
- Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:
- Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
- Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
- Best Debut Indie: Stray
- Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends
- Players Voice: Genshin Impact
- Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker
- Best Esports Team: Loud
- Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
- Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022