The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring gioco dell'anno

Dic 10, 2022



La notte dei Game Awards ha portato Elden Ring di nuovo alla ribalta: il gioco di Hidetaka Miyazaki è stato eletto come il migliore dell’anno durante la serata USA dedicata agli Oscar dei videogiochi, e il game designer in persona è salito sul palco a ritirare il premio. Elden Ring ha portato a casa un totale di quattro statuette, battuto solo dalle sei di God of War Ragnarok, seguito delle avventure di Kratos a firma Santa Monica Studio. Durante la serata si sono avvicendati annunci e ospiti, ma soprattutto è stato consegnato un gran numero di riconoscimenti. Ecco la lista completa.

  • Game of the Year: Elden Ring
  • Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
  • Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
  • Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II
  • Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
  • Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring
  • Best Fighting: Multiversus
  • Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta
  • Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14
  • Best Indipendent Game: Stray
  • Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
  • Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:
  • Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
  • Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
  • Best Debut Indie: Stray
  • Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends
  • Players Voice: Genshin Impact
  • Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion
  • Best Esports Game: Valorant
  • Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker
  • Best Esports Team: Loud
  • Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
  • Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022

