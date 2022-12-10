The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring gioco dell'anno

La notte dei Game Awards ha portato Elden Ring di nuovo alla ribalta: il gioco di Hidetaka Miyazaki è stato eletto come il migliore dell’anno durante la serata USA dedicata agli Oscar dei videogiochi, e il game designer in persona è salito sul palco a ritirare il premio. Elden Ring ha portato a casa un totale di quattro statuette, battuto solo dalle sei di God of War Ragnarok, seguito delle avventure di Kratos a firma Santa Monica Studio. Durante la serata si sono avvicendati annunci e ospiti, ma soprattutto è stato consegnato un gran numero di riconoscimenti. Ecco la lista completa.

Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok

Best Art Direction: Elden Ring

Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok

Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls

Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok

Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II

Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3

Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok

Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring

Best Fighting: Multiversus

Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta

Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14

Best Indipendent Game: Stray

Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:

Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7

Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3

Best Debut Indie: Stray

Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends

Players Voice: Genshin Impact

Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion

Best Esports Game: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker

Best Esports Team: Loud

Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi

Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022