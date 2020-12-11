Guarda il nuovo videoclip di Taylor.
Nemmeno 5 mesi fa eravamo tutti qui a goderci per la prima volta le immagini di Cardigan, il singolo del comeback di Taylor Swift e adesso ci risiamo, ma con Willow. Questo ovviamente non è un ritorno, visto che la cantante non se n’è mai andata ed è ancora ai vertici di tutte le classifiche con il suo precedente lavoro.
Le sonorità di questo nuovo singolo sono più o meno quelle di Cardigan e lo stesso vale per l’atmosfera del video musicale, che fa tanto La Casa nella Prateria che incontra Salem. E complimenti a Taeok, il ballerino coreano che Taylor ha richiamato per girare il video di Willow.
life was a willow and it bent right to your wind. The #willowMusicVideo is out now! https://t.co/HLEnRDk21i
📷: Max Wanger pic.twitter.com/YP1cmnrii1
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020
Taeok Lee was the co-star in Taylor’s #willowMusicVideo! pic.twitter.com/oiu4kDQ7xI
— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) December 11, 2020
Taylor Swift, Willow: il testo.
I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night
Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife
And if it was an open-shut case
I never would have known from the look on your face
Lost in your current like a priceless wine
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin’ in
‘Cause if you are a mythical thing
Like you were a trophy or a champion ring
But there was one prize I’d cheat to win
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
I know that my train can take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
They count me out time and time again
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
I come back stronger than a 90’s trend
Wait for the signal, and I’ll meet you after dark
Show me the places where the others gave you scars
Now this is an open-shut case
I guess I should’a known from the look on your face
Every bait-and-switch was a work of art
I know that you say the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
I know that my train can take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
I know that my train can take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man
Hey, that’s my man
That’s my man
Yeah, that’s my man
Baby, every bait-and-switch was a work of art
That’s my man
Hey, that’s my man
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that’s my man