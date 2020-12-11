Nemmeno 5 mesi fa eravamo tutti qui a goderci per la prima volta le immagini di Cardigan, il singolo del comeback di Taylor Swift e adesso ci risiamo, ma con Willow. Questo ovviamente non è un ritorno, visto che la cantante non se n’è mai andata ed è ancora ai vertici di tutte le classifiche con il suo precedente lavoro.

Le sonorità di questo nuovo singolo sono più o meno quelle di Cardigan e lo stesso vale per l’atmosfera del video musicale, che fa tanto La Casa nella Prateria che incontra Salem. E complimenti a Taeok, il ballerino coreano che Taylor ha richiamato per girare il video di Willow.



life was a willow and it bent right to your wind. The #willowMusicVideo is out now! https://t.co/HLEnRDk21i 📷: Max Wanger pic.twitter.com/YP1cmnrii1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

Taeok Lee was the co-star in Taylor’s #willowMusicVideo! pic.twitter.com/oiu4kDQ7xI — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) December 11, 2020

Taylor Swift, Willow: il testo.

I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open-shut case

I never would have known from the look on your face

Lost in your current like a priceless wine

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin’ in

‘Cause if you are a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

But there was one prize I’d cheat to win

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

I know that my train can take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

They count me out time and time again

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

I come back stronger than a 90’s trend

Wait for the signal, and I’ll meet you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

Now this is an open-shut case

I guess I should’a known from the look on your face

Every bait-and-switch was a work of art

I know that you say the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

I know that my train can take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

I know that my train can take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

Hey, that’s my man

That’s my man

Yeah, that’s my man

Baby, every bait-and-switch was a work of art

That’s my man

Hey, that’s my man

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man