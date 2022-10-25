Taylor Swift è Cenerentola nel video Bejeweled (in cui compaiono altre celebrità)

Taylor Swift è una moderna Cenerentola nel video Bejeweled, singolo estratto dal nuovo album Midnights che ha già infranto ogni record.

Come evidenziato da MTV nel video di Bejeweled ci sono moltissime celebrità.

Nei panni delle sorellestre ci sono le tre sorelle Este, Danielle e Alana Haim del gruppo musicale HAIM, di recente viste come attrici nel film Licorice Pizza. Nella parte della matrigna c’è invece la celebre attrice Laura Dern, star della saga di Jurassic Park e delle serie Twin Peaks e Big Little Lies. Ci sono inoltre apparizioni della stella del burlesque Dita Von Teese nel ruolo della fata madrina, della leggendaria make-up artist Pat McGrath nel ruolo della regina, del cantautore Sam Dew e dell’attrice e cantautrice Zoë Kravitz (che hanno collaborato alla scrittura del pezzo “Lavender Haze”) che compaiono in un paio di quadri, e dello storico produttore di Tay Tay Jack Antonoff nella parte del principe.

Eccolo:

Taylor Swift | Bejeweled | Testo

Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind

Didn’t notice you walking all over my peace of mind

In the shoes I gave you as a present

Putting someone first only works

When you’re in their top 5

And by the way

I’m going out tonight

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the band

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I could still say, “I don’t remember”

Familiarity breeds contempt

Don’t put me in the basement

When I want the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds in my eyes

I polish up real

I polish up real nice

NICE!

Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl

Too good of a girl

Did all the extra credit then got graded on a curve

I think it’s time to teach some lessons

I made you my world

Have you heard

I can reclaim the land

And I miss you

But I miss sparkling …

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the band

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I could still say, “I don’t remember”

Familiarity breeds contempt

Don’t put me in the basement

When I want the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds in my eyes

I polish up real

I polish up real nice

NICE!

Sapphire tears on my face

Sadness became my whole sky

But some guy said my aura’s moonstone

Just ’cause he was high

And we’re dancing all night

And you can try

To change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do?

A diamond’s gotta shine

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the band

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I could still say, “I don’t remember”

Familiarity breeds contempt

Don’t put me in the basement

When I want the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds in my eyes

I polish up real

I polish up real nice

And we’re dancing all night

And you can try

To change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do?

What’s a girl gonna do?

I polish up nice

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer