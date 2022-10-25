Taylor Swift è Cenerentola nel video Bejeweled (in cui compaiono altre celebrità)

Taylor Swift è una moderna Cenerentola nel video Bejeweled, singolo estratto dal nuovo album Midnights che ha già infranto ogni record.
Come evidenziato da MTV nel video di Bejeweled ci sono moltissime celebrità.
Nei panni delle sorellestre ci sono le tre sorelle Este, Danielle e Alana Haim del gruppo musicale HAIM, di recente viste come attrici nel film Licorice Pizza. Nella parte della matrigna c’è invece la celebre attrice Laura Dern, star della saga di Jurassic Park e delle serie Twin Peaks e Big Little Lies.
Ci sono inoltre apparizioni della stella del burlesque Dita Von Teese nel ruolo della fata madrina, della leggendaria make-up artist Pat McGrath nel ruolo della regina, del cantautore Sam Dew e dell’attrice e cantautrice Zoë Kravitz (che hanno collaborato alla scrittura del pezzo “Lavender Haze”) che compaiono in un paio di quadri, e dello storico produttore di Tay Tay Jack Antonoff nella parte del principe.
Eccolo:
Taylor Swift | Bejeweled | Testo
Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind
Didn’t notice you walking all over my peace of mind
In the shoes I gave you as a present
Putting someone first only works
When you’re in their top 5
And by the way
I’m going out tonight
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I could still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt
Don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes
I polish up real
I polish up real nice
NICE!
Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl
Too good of a girl
Did all the extra credit then got graded on a curve
I think it’s time to teach some lessons
I made you my world
Have you heard
I can reclaim the land
And I miss you
But I miss sparkling …
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I could still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt
Don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes
I polish up real
I polish up real nice
NICE!
Sapphire tears on my face
Sadness became my whole sky
But some guy said my aura’s moonstone
Just ’cause he was high
And we’re dancing all night
And you can try
To change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do?
A diamond’s gotta shine
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I could still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt
Don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes
I polish up real
I polish up real nice
And we’re dancing all night
And you can try
To change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do?
What’s a girl gonna do?
I polish up nice
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
Taylor Swift in the ‘Bejeweled’ music video. pic.twitter.com/8Ugb1wJNnD
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2022