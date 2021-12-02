A tre mesi da Summer of Love di quell’amore è rimasto ben poco e Shawn Mendes l’ha raccontato nel suo nuovo singolo It’ll Be Okay. Il pezzo arriva a meno i due settimane dalla fine della storia tra il cantante canadese e la sua ex Camila Cabello (le coincidenze).

In questo singolo Shawn Mendes canta di un amore ormai finito: “Ce la faremo? Questo farà male? Cosa succederà? Il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero e non c’è niente di più doloroso“. La ballad è anche caruccia, ma nulla di più e credo farà la fine del precedente singolo, che ci siamo ascoltati in 4 gatti. Lontani i tempi in cui Mendes sfornava soltanto hit scala classifiche.

it’ll be okay out now https://t.co/LFbFAck8H9 pic.twitter.com/qYJNMYlCpB — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 2, 2021

shawn ha palesemente dedicato it’ll be okay a camila-

non parlatemi, sono più sensibile di prima ED È APPENA PARTITA NOT TOO LATE DEGLI ATEEZ, torno a piangere ciao — non te lo dico! (@yourxeyestell) December 2, 2021

*shawn and camila break up* *shawn releases ‘it’ll be okay’* me:

it in fact will not be okay pic.twitter.com/Pqu6lQCIpL — Virgin Radio Toronto (@VirginRadioTO) December 2, 2021

Shawn Mendes: It’ll Be Okay, il testo.

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide

It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide

And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)

And if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way