Shawn Mendes pubblica It’ll Be Okay, un singolo dedicato alla sua ex Camila Cabello: la canzone parla del loro addio

Dic 2, 2021


A tre mesi da Summer of Love di quell’amore è rimasto ben poco e Shawn Mendes l’ha raccontato nel suo nuovo singolo It’ll Be Okay. Il pezzo arriva a meno i due settimane dalla fine della storia tra il cantante canadese e la sua ex Camila Cabello (le coincidenze).

In questo singolo Shawn Mendes canta di un amore ormai finito: “Ce la faremo? Questo farà male? Cosa succederà? Il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero e non c’è niente di più doloroso“. La ballad è anche caruccia, ma nulla di più e credo farà la fine del precedente singolo, che ci siamo ascoltati in 4 gatti. Lontani i tempi in cui Mendes sfornava soltanto hit scala classifiche.

Shawn Mendes: It’ll Be Okay, il testo.

Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide
It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay
If we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide
And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)
And if we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way



