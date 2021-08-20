A quasi un anno da Wonder e Monster, Shawn Mendes è tornato con un nuovo singolo. Il cantante canadese ha appena rilasciato Summer of Love. Proprio come la sua fidanzata, Camila Cabello, anche Shawn ci ha regalato un bel pezzo estivo.

“Sono così eccitato per stasera. Penso di aver battuto tutti i miei record. Non ho mai fatto una canzone così velocemente. Tre settimane fa ho registrato la canzone e adesso esce il video e il pezzo. Poi devo dire che è il mio video musicale preferito. Sarà per questo che sono così ansioso. Quando nel video siamo sulla barca e ci godiamo il momento è stato bellissimo ed è l’essenza del pezzo, dell’estate. Il mood è di serenità, amore, nostalgia. Diciamo che è la canzone che vorrete ascoltare in estate, la notte quando viaggiate insieme ai vostri amici. Non vedo l’ora di andare in tour a cantare questo singolo. Sarà bellissimo e spero accada presto”.

Il pezzo è tanto caruccio, ma lontano dalle hit che l’hanno reso famoso in tutto il mondo. Ho qualche dubbio che Summer of Love diventerà una hit. Shawn dice che ha lavorato in fretta per far uscire il singolo e… si sente.

Shawn Mendes: Summer of Love, il testo.

Kisses on your body were like heaven

We were taking it slow

Tangled in the sheets until the evening

There was nowhere to go, yeah

We were in a daze learning each other’s shapes

Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh

Kisses on your body, you’re my memory baby nothing comes close

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love

Meditation and tequila

Calling you my señorita

Didn’t know how much I need ya

Hate it when I have to leave ya

I’ve been taking mental pictures

For when I miss you in the winter

Staying up until the sunrise

Praying it won’t be the last time

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

Kisses on your body were like heaven

We were taking it slow

Tangled in the sheets until the evening

There was nowhere to go, no

It was the summer of

A delicate daydream (A delicate daydream)

And for a couple of months (And for a couple of months)

It felt like we were 18, yeah

It was the summer of