Shawn Mendes: il nuovo singolo Summer of Love

Ago 20, 2021


A quasi un anno da Wonder e Monster, Shawn Mendes è tornato con un nuovo singolo. Il cantante canadese ha appena rilasciato Summer of Love. Proprio come la sua fidanzata, Camila Cabello, anche Shawn ci ha regalato un bel pezzo estivo.

“Sono così eccitato per stasera. Penso di aver battuto tutti i miei record. Non ho mai fatto una canzone così velocemente. Tre settimane fa ho registrato la canzone e adesso esce il video e il pezzo. Poi devo dire che è il mio video musicale preferito. Sarà per questo che sono così ansioso. Quando nel video siamo sulla barca e ci godiamo il momento è stato bellissimo ed è l’essenza del pezzo, dell’estate. Il mood è di serenità, amore, nostalgia. Diciamo che è la canzone che vorrete ascoltare in estate, la notte quando viaggiate insieme ai vostri amici. Non vedo l’ora di andare in tour a cantare questo singolo. Sarà bellissimo e spero accada presto”.

Il pezzo è tanto caruccio, ma lontano dalle hit che l’hanno reso famoso in tutto il mondo. Ho qualche dubbio che Summer of Love diventerà una hit. Shawn dice che ha lavorato in fretta per far uscire il singolo e… si sente.

Shawn Mendes: Summer of Love, il testo.

Kisses on your body were like heaven
We were taking it slow
Tangled in the sheets until the evening
There was nowhere to go, yeah
We were in a daze learning each other’s shapes
Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh
Kisses on your body, you’re my memory baby nothing comes close

It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love

Meditation and tequila
Calling you my señorita
Didn’t know how much I need ya
Hate it when I have to leave ya
I’ve been taking mental pictures
For when I miss you in the winter
Staying up until the sunrise
Praying it won’t be the last time

It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of

Kisses on your body were like heaven
We were taking it slow
Tangled in the sheets until the evening
There was nowhere to go, no

It was the summer of
A delicate daydream (A delicate daydream)
And for a couple of months (And for a couple of months)
It felt like we were 18, yeah
It was the summer of



