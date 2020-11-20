Curiosità

Shawn Mendes ft Justin Bieber: Monster, il video del loro duetto

Nov 20, 2020


Il duetto che in molti aspettavano.

Non solo Miley Cyrus e Dua Lipa, oggi è uscito anche il duetto di Shawn Mendes e Justin Bieber. Se con il pezzo delle ragazze è stato un vero colpo di fulmine, in questo caso ho dovuto riascoltare la canzone più volte per apprezzarla. Dopo diversi play devo dire che Monster (proprio come Wonder) ha tutte le carte in regola per fare bene in classifica, anche se Shawn in passato ha sfornato di meglio e questo vale per il video.

Se ce l’hanno fatta Justin e Shawn Mendes a collaborare, allora possiamo sperare anche in un duetto Gaga ft Madonna. Ricordo che nel 2015 Bieber finse di non sapere chi fosse il collega canadese e lo scorso anno rispose stizzito ad Observer Magazine che aveva incoronato Shawn ‘principe del pop’.

Shawn Mendes e Justin Bieber: il testo del loro duetto.

You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best
Raise me up into the sky until I’m short of breath (Yeah)
Fill me up with confidence, I say what’s in my chest
Spill my words and tear me down until there’s nothing left
Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah

But what if I, what if I trip?
What if I, what if I fall?
Then am I the monster?
Just let me know
And what if I, what if I sin?
And what if I, what if I break? Yeah
Then am I the monster? Yeah
Just let me know, yeah

I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal
I had big dreams of doin’ shows and making memories
Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by their jealously
Lifting me up (Lifting me up), lifting me up (Yeah)
And tearing me down (Down), tearing me down (Down, down)
I’ll take responsibility for everything I’ve done (Yeah)
Holding it against me (Yeah) like you’re the holy one (Yeah)

I had a chip on my shoulder, had to let it go
‘Cause unforgiveness keeps them in control
I came in with good intentions then I let it go
And now I really wanna know

But what if I, what if I trip? (Oh)
What if I, what if I fall? (I fall)
Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)
Just let me know (Let me know)
And what if I, what if I sin? (Oh)
And what if I, what if I break?
Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)
Just let me know (Oh, please just let me know, yeah)



