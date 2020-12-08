Shawn Mendes è tornato con Wonder e due settimane fa ha pubblicato anche Monster, una collaborazione con il suo ‘nemico amatissimo’ Justin Bieber. Per non farsi mancare nulla il cantante canadese ha fatto un’altro regalo ai suoi fan e oggi ha rilasciato un duetto con la sua fidanzata, Camila Cabello. The Christmas Song è un pezzo natalizio i cui proventi andranno a Feeding America, un’organizzazione non-profit che sostenta più di 37 milioni di persone attraverso dispense alimentari, mense e rifugi.

“Questo è un anno pazzo e ricco di sfide. Ciò vuol dire che durante le festività natalizie è più importante che mai diffondere amore e gentilezza a tutti. Per questo Shawn e io volevamo inviare tutto il nostro amore a voi incredibili esseri umani. Abbiamo messo insieme qualcosa di speciale per voi. La nostra interpretazione di ‘The Christmas Song’. Camila ha ragione, poi amiamo tutti voi così tanto e speriamo che possiate godervi questa canzone durante una vacanza sicura e allegra. Rendereste di certo le nostre vacanze serene se andaste sul sito Feeding America a fare una donazione, aiutando la comunità. Hanno settori in tutta la nazione. Rendiamo il nostro piccolo angolo di mondo più bello oggi”.

Applauso per l’iniziativa benefica, ma la canzone non mi ha convinto. Diciamo che a Natale (soprattutto quest’anno) preferisco qualcosa di più allegro come My Only Wish This Year o All I Want for Christmas Is You.



Merry christmas to you and yours 🖤#TheChristmasSong video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan. https://t.co/drbaJoMMjw pic.twitter.com/vKyXWG28dK — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 8, 2020

Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello: The Christmas Song, il testo.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire

Jack Frost nipping at your nose

Yuletide carols being sung by a choir

And folks dressed up like Eskimos

Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe, mm-mm

Helps to make the seasons bright

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow

Will find it hard to sleep tonight

They know that (San—, san—), Santa’s on his way

He’s loaded lots of toys and goodies for his sleigh

And every mother’s child is gonna try

To see if reindeer really know how to fly

And so I’m offering this simple phrase

To kids from one to ninety-two

Although it’s been said many times, many ways

Merry Christmas to you

Da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Ooh, ah-ooh

Ah

And so I’m offering this simple phrase

To kids from onе to ninety-two

Although it’s been said many times, many ways

Merry Christmas to you