Shakira è tornata: ecco il nuovo singolo Don’t Wait Up

Lug 16, 2021


Il nuovo pezzo di Shakira.

Shakira con Don't Wait Up

Ci siamo, un altro comeback di una grande popstar. A quasi cinque anni da Chantaje e Me Enamoré è tornata Shakira. La cantante colombiana ha fatto il suo ritorno con Don’t Wait Up. Un bel pezzo pop perfetto per l’estate, con un ritornello accattivante e ripetitivo, che entra subito in testa. E brava Shakira.

Che ne pensate di questo singolo, promosso?

Shakira: Don’t Wait Up, il testo.

Do you remember how we lit up the room?
And how you felt before you met all my different moods?
But now I drive you mad when I hit you with the truth
Oh-oh, oh-oh

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else
I need to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah
You’ll survive, it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up

Why won’t you put down your phone and look me in the eye?
Got all dressed up for you, but you seem so occupied
Maybe space is all it takes, it’s timе to fix us

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone еlse, someone else
I need to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah
You’ll survive, it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah

First I kissed you
Then I got mad at you
‘Cause I wish I’d
Be happy without you
If I ditch you
Then maybe you would understand
Then maybe you would understand

I need to do something for myself, ohh

Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah
You’ll survive, it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah



