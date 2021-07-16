Ci siamo, un altro comeback di una grande popstar. A quasi cinque anni da Chantaje e Me Enamoré è tornata Shakira. La cantante colombiana ha fatto il suo ritorno con Don’t Wait Up. Un bel pezzo pop perfetto per l’estate, con un ritornello accattivante e ripetitivo, che entra subito in testa. E brava Shakira.

Che ne pensate di questo singolo, promosso?

I’m so happy to see you guys getting excited about my new single, Don’t Wait Up! The video, which we shot in Tenerife premieres tomorrow (Friday) at 10am ET / 4pm CET. #DONTWAITUP

📼 https://t.co/VIiztX2JYZ pic.twitter.com/MChSsKISw2 — Shakira (@shakira) July 15, 2021

Shakira: Don’t Wait Up, il testo.

Do you remember how we lit up the room?

And how you felt before you met all my different moods?

But now I drive you mad when I hit you with the truth

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah

You’ll survive, it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up

Why won’t you put down your phone and look me in the eye?

Got all dressed up for you, but you seem so occupied

Maybe space is all it takes, it’s timе to fix us

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone еlse, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah

You’ll survive, it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah

First I kissed you

Then I got mad at you

‘Cause I wish I’d

Be happy without you

If I ditch you

Then maybe you would understand

Then maybe you would understand

I need to do something for myself, ohh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late, yeah

You’ll survive, it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah