Our client is a consulting company in the automotive sector, founded in 1993.

Serves retail and business clients

Focus on innovative and high-quality solutions

Core business: management of automotive administrative procedures for commercial clients, including car manufacturers, rental companies, and dealerships

Since 2023, part of a German group, the largest provider of vehicle registration services in Germany, expanding across Europe

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer – PHP/AWS

Experience Level: Senior (Minimum 3 years required)

Role Overview:

We are seeking a talented Senior Software Developer with expertise in PHP and AWS to join our development team in Rome. You will lead the migration and digitalization of core legacy systems into scalable, cloud-based environments.

Responsibilities:

Understand and maintain the existing codebase

Support system development and enhancements

Migrate the system from a 3rd party AWS infrastructure to a new AWS environment

Develop and maintain high-quality PHP codebases

Collaborate with cross-functional teams for scalable cloud solutions

Ensure system security, reliability, and performance

Contribute to the digitalization strategy across platforms

Provide technical mentorship to junior developers

Participate in architectural decisions and roadmap planning

Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years of hands-on PHP development experience

Proven experience with AWS services and cloud-native architectures

Solid understanding of modern software development practices (CI/CD, containerization, microservices)

Experience with database management systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)

Familiarity with Agile methodologies and version control (Git)

Strong problem-solving skills

Fluent in Italian (English is a plus)

Location: Rome

If you are ready to drive meaningful transformation, we want to hear from you!