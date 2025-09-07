Our client is a consulting company in the automotive sector, founded in 1993.
- Serves retail and business clients
- Focus on innovative and high-quality solutions
- Core business: management of automotive administrative procedures for commercial clients, including car manufacturers, rental companies, and dealerships
- Since 2023, part of a German group, the largest provider of vehicle registration services in Germany, expanding across Europe
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer – PHP/AWS
Experience Level: Senior (Minimum 3 years required)
Role Overview:
We are seeking a talented Senior Software Developer with expertise in PHP and AWS to join our development team in Rome. You will lead the migration and digitalization of core legacy systems into scalable, cloud-based environments.
Responsibilities:
- Understand and maintain the existing codebase
- Support system development and enhancements
- Migrate the system from a 3rd party AWS infrastructure to a new AWS environment
- Develop and maintain high-quality PHP codebases
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams for scalable cloud solutions
- Ensure system security, reliability, and performance
- Contribute to the digitalization strategy across platforms
- Provide technical mentorship to junior developers
- Participate in architectural decisions and roadmap planning
Qualifications:
- Minimum 3 years of hands-on PHP development experience
- Proven experience with AWS services and cloud-native architectures
- Solid understanding of modern software development practices (CI/CD, containerization, microservices)
- Experience with database management systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)
- Familiarity with Agile methodologies and version control (Git)
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Fluent in Italian (English is a plus)
Location: Rome
If you are ready to drive meaningful transformation, we want to hear from you!
