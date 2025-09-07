28.8 C
Roma
domenica – 7 Settembre 2025
Lavoro

Senior Software Developer

Da StraNotizie
Offerte di Lavoro

Our client is a consulting company in the automotive sector, founded in 1993.

  • Serves retail and business clients
  • Focus on innovative and high-quality solutions
  • Core business: management of automotive administrative procedures for commercial clients, including car manufacturers, rental companies, and dealerships
  • Since 2023, part of a German group, the largest provider of vehicle registration services in Germany, expanding across Europe

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer – PHP/AWS
Experience Level: Senior (Minimum 3 years required)

Role Overview:
We are seeking a talented Senior Software Developer with expertise in PHP and AWS to join our development team in Rome. You will lead the migration and digitalization of core legacy systems into scalable, cloud-based environments.

Responsibilities:

  • Understand and maintain the existing codebase
  • Support system development and enhancements
  • Migrate the system from a 3rd party AWS infrastructure to a new AWS environment
  • Develop and maintain high-quality PHP codebases
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams for scalable cloud solutions
  • Ensure system security, reliability, and performance
  • Contribute to the digitalization strategy across platforms
  • Provide technical mentorship to junior developers
  • Participate in architectural decisions and roadmap planning

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 3 years of hands-on PHP development experience
  • Proven experience with AWS services and cloud-native architectures
  • Solid understanding of modern software development practices (CI/CD, containerization, microservices)
  • Experience with database management systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)
  • Familiarity with Agile methodologies and version control (Git)
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Fluent in Italian (English is a plus)

Location: Rome

If you are ready to drive meaningful transformation, we want to hear from you!


📨 Per rimanere sempre aggiornati su tutte le nuove offerte e opportunità, unitevi al nostro canale Telegram 👉 Offerte di Lavoro e non perdete mai un’occasione!

💼 Altre Offerte di Lavoro

Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer: guida la migrazione a sistemi cloud. Richiesta: 3+ anni in PHP e AWS. Beneficio: trasformazione digitale per clienti.

Docente lingua inglese

Insegnante di inglese per corsi professionali, laurea in lingue richiesta. Flessibilità oraria e opportunità di collaborazione come libero professionista.

Graphic Designer: Sports Sunglass Brand

Graphic Designer per creare grafiche innovative e materiali di branding. Richiesta: esperienza in design e tipografia. Beneficio: ambiente creativo in un'azienda leader nel ciclismo.

Front Office di Officina meccanica

Accettatore di officina: gestisce relazioni postvendita e pratiche burocratiche. Richiesta residenza in provincia di Vicenza, beneficio: ambiente dinamico.

Responsabile Logistica Magazzino

Responsabile Magazzino e Logistica: ottimizzazione flussi e stoccaggi. Requisito: esperienza nel settore logistico. Beneficio: ambiente stimolante con opportunità di crescita.

Articolo precedente
Roborock Q7 L5+ Aspirapolvere Robot con Svuotamento Automatico
Articolo successivo
Carlo Acutis e Pier Giorgio Frassati: Nuovi Santi di Leone XIV
ARTICOLI CORRELATI

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

PIÙ POPOLARI

Carica altri

SCELTI DA NOI

POST POPOLARI

CATEGORIE POPOLARI

CHI SIAMO

Siamo una piattaforma di informazione online che offre notizie di alta qualità, selezionate da fonti affidabili. Ci impegniamo a coprire una vasta gamma di temi, garantendo un'esperienza di lettura semplice e informativa, supportata da tecnologie innovative. Unisciti a noi e contribuisci a rendere la nostra comunità sempre migliore!

Per qualsiasi richiesta, scrivici dalla nostra pagina Contatti.

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

© StraNotizie.it. Diritti riservati agli autori.