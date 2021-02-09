Curiosità

Sarah Jessica Parker, Courtney Love e altre decine di star si stringono intorno alla Spears: “Scusaci Britney”

Feb 9, 2021


Decine di celebrità supportano il movimento Free Britney dopo il nuovo documentario sulla Spears.

Sabato scorso su Hulu è stato pubblicato il documentario del The New York Times, “Framing Britney Spears“. Decine di star hanno commentato le testimonianze raccolte dal noto giornale americano sulla principessa del pop. Da Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Sam Smith, Haley Williams, Andy Cohen e Vanessa Carlton, a Khloe Kardashian, sono tantissime le personalità dello spettacolo che hanno dimostrato vicinanza a Britney.

A poche ore dal debutto del documentario su Twitter sono andati in tendenza “We are sorry Britney”, “Free Britney” e “Framing Britney Spears”. Tre i migliaia di tweet anche quelli di molti personaggi, tra loro c’è chi si è scusato con la Spears per non aver fatto qualcosa, altri hanno consigliato il documentario, qualcuno si è limitato a rilanciate l’hashtag FreeBritney, ma c’è anche stato chi ha puntato il dito proprio contro papà Spears, Jamie, quello che tiene in mano la chiave della gabbia della popstar.

Tutta questa nuova attenzione sulla conservatorhsip potrebbe smuovere le acque. Intanto ieri la madre di Britney, Lynne, ha chiesto con urgenza al giudice di essere rappresentata anche da un nuovo avvocato nell’udienza di giovedì sulla tutela di sua figlia. Non è finita qui, perché la famosa legale Lisa MacCarley ha inviato una lettera a oltre 100 avvocati di Los Angeles esortandoli a richiedere alla giudice Penny di interrompere la conservatorship di Britney.

Non sappiamo se davvero la tutela legale di Britney avrà fine a breve, ma di sicuro Jamie e i suoi avvocati stanno odiando i riflettori che hanno addosso in questi ultimi giorni!

Da Sarah Jessica Parker a Khloe Kardashian, i commenti dei personaggi pubblici.



