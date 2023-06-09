Curiosità

Sam Smith e Madonna: Vulgar è la bomba pop di cui avevamo bisogno

Giu 9, 2023


Popular con The Weeknd era solo l’antipasto sfizioso, perché il vero piatto prelibato  Madonna ce l’ha servito oggi con Vulgar, il duetto con Sam Smith. Pezzo potente, che potrebbe aiutare la regina del pop a rifrequentare i piani alti delle classifiche (in cui Sam Smith è stato di recente anche con Unholy). Una base pazzesca e… come direbbe Super Simo ‘un ritmo che entra dento‘. Tra i migliori singoli pop dell’anno. Impossibile stare fermi…

Sam Smith e Madonna: Vulgar, il testo

Speak, b!tch, and say our fuc**ng names

It’s Sam Smith and Madonna

Look like I’m dressed to kill, love how I make me feel
All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna
Rich like I’m in the Louvre, got nothin’ left to prove
You know you’re beautiful when they call you vulgar
I do what I wanna, I go when I gotta
I’m free and I feel
Uh

Vulgar

Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar

Let’s get into the groove, you know just what to do
Boy, get down on your knees ’cause I am Madonna
If you f**k with Sam tonight, you’re fuc**ng with me
So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana
We do what we wanna, we say what we gotta
We’re free and we feel

Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar

Vulgar is beautiful, filthy, and gorgeous
Vulgar will make you dance, don’t need a chorus
Say we’re ridiculous, we’ll just go harder
Mad and meticulous, Sam and Madonna
Speak, b*tch, and say our fu**ing names

Do you know how to spell my name?
Go f**k yourself, you heard me b**ch
Say our fu***ng names
Speak, bi**h, and say our fu***ng names



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Tatiana, il commento della mamma di Fedez dopo il botta e risposta tra Luis e il figlio

Giu 9, 2023
Curiosità

Oriana Marzoli vola in Honduras: “Pronta a saltare dall’elicottero a L’Isola spagnola”

Giu 9, 2023
Curiosità

Fiordelisi prende una decisione netta: “Basta! Non è bello quando una non sta bene”

Giu 9, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Sam Smith e Madonna: Vulgar è la bomba pop di cui avevamo bisogno

Giu 9, 2023
Mondo Animale

ha bisogno di un amico

Giu 9, 2023
Offerte di Lavoro

OPERAIO LAMIERISTA

Giu 9, 2023
Sport

Biraghi ferito alla testa, Fiorentina chiede "punizione esemplare"

Giu 9, 2023