Sam Smith e Madonna: Vulgar è la bomba pop di cui avevamo bisogno

Popular con The Weeknd era solo l’antipasto sfizioso, perché il vero piatto prelibato Madonna ce l’ha servito oggi con Vulgar, il duetto con Sam Smith. Pezzo potente, che potrebbe aiutare la regina del pop a rifrequentare i piani alti delle classifiche (in cui Sam Smith è stato di recente anche con Unholy). Una base pazzesca e… come direbbe Super Simo ‘un ritmo che entra dento‘. Tra i migliori singoli pop dell’anno. Impossibile stare fermi…



Sam Smith e Madonna: Vulgar, il testo

Speak, b!tch, and say our fuc**ng names

It’s Sam Smith and Madonna

Look like I’m dressed to kill, love how I make me feel

All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna

Rich like I’m in the Louvre, got nothin’ left to prove

You know you’re beautiful when they call you vulgar

I do what I wanna, I go when I gotta

I’m free and I feel

Uh

Vulgar

Vulgar

Vulgar

Vulgar

Vulgar

Let’s get into the groove, you know just what to do

Boy, get down on your knees ’cause I am Madonna

If you f**k with Sam tonight, you’re fuc**ng with me

So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana

We do what we wanna, we say what we gotta

We’re free and we feel

Vulgar

Vulgar

Vulgar

Vulgar

Vulgar

Vulgar is beautiful, filthy, and gorgeous

Vulgar will make you dance, don’t need a chorus

Say we’re ridiculous, we’ll just go harder

Mad and meticulous, Sam and Madonna

Speak, b*tch, and say our fu**ing names

Do you know how to spell my name?

Go f**k yourself, you heard me b**ch

Say our fu***ng names

Speak, bi**h, and say our fu***ng names