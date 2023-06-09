Sam Smith e Madonna: Vulgar è la bomba pop di cui avevamo bisogno

Popular con The Weeknd era solo l’antipasto sfizioso, perché il vero piatto prelibato Madonna ce l’ha servito oggi con Vulgar, il duetto con Sam Smith. Pezzo potente, che potrebbe aiutare la regina del pop a rifrequentare i piani alti delle classifiche (in cui Sam Smith è stato di recente anche con Unholy). Una base pazzesca e… come direbbe Super Simo ‘un ritmo che entra dento‘. Tra i migliori singoli pop dell’anno. Impossibile stare fermi…
VULGAR. MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.@Madonna https://t.co/lax8K7Kmx1 pic.twitter.com/sfeapRek5h
— SAM SMITH (@samsmith) June 8, 2023
Sam Smith e Madonna: Vulgar, il testo
Speak, b!tch, and say our fuc**ng names
It’s Sam Smith and Madonna
Look like I’m dressed to kill, love how I make me feel
All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna
Rich like I’m in the Louvre, got nothin’ left to prove
You know you’re beautiful when they call you vulgar
I do what I wanna, I go when I gotta
I’m free and I feel
Uh
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Let’s get into the groove, you know just what to do
Boy, get down on your knees ’cause I am Madonna
If you f**k with Sam tonight, you’re fuc**ng with me
So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana
We do what we wanna, we say what we gotta
We’re free and we feel
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar
Vulgar is beautiful, filthy, and gorgeous
Vulgar will make you dance, don’t need a chorus
Say we’re ridiculous, we’ll just go harder
Mad and meticulous, Sam and Madonna
Speak, b*tch, and say our fu**ing names
Do you know how to spell my name?
Go f**k yourself, you heard me b**ch
Say our fu***ng names
Speak, bi**h, and say our fu***ng names