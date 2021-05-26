Curiosità

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: svelato il cast ufficiale

Mag 26, 2021


La sesta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars è finalmente realtà e dopo mesi di rumor oggi ecco la conferma delle 13 drag queen protagoniste.

A riscendere in campo saranno A’keria Davenport, Eureka O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggly Caliente, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena ChaCha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Sonique,Trinity K. Bonet e Yara Sofia.

Pandora Boxx, Ginger Minj e Yara Sofia hanno già partecipato ad All Stars, mentre per tutte le altre si tratta di un vero e proprio debutto. Fra loro anche due donne transessuali, Sonique e Jiggly Caliente. Ovviamente occhi puntati sul grande ritorno di Serena ChaCha, recuperata palesemente perché qualcuno dovrà pur uscire alla prima puntata. No?

 

 

