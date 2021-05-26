



La sesta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars è finalmente realtà e dopo mesi di rumor oggi ecco la conferma delle 13 drag queen protagoniste.

A riscendere in campo saranno A’keria Davenport, Eureka O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggly Caliente, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena ChaCha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Sonique,Trinity K. Bonet e Yara Sofia.

Pandora Boxx, Ginger Minj e Yara Sofia hanno già partecipato ad All Stars, mentre per tutte le altre si tratta di un vero e proprio debutto. Fra loro anche due donne transessuali, Sonique e Jiggly Caliente. Ovviamente occhi puntati sul grande ritorno di Serena ChaCha, recuperata palesemente perché qualcuno dovrà pur uscire alla prima puntata. No?

Queens just wanna have SUN! The fight for the crown begins when #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/57V7ZFnDpZ — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021

