Curiosità

Rolling Stone: i 50 album più belli del 2020, la classifica completa

Dic 5, 2020


I dischi più belli dell’anno secondo il famoso magazine musicale.

Dopo il TIME anche Rolling Stone ha stilato la classifica dei migliori album del 2020. Anche in questo caso a dominare la chart è Taylor Swift con il suo album dei record folklore. In questa lista però sono presenti anche molti altri dischi pop, che erano stati snobbati dal settimanale statunitense. Dua Lipa si è piazzata alla quinta posizione, Lady Gaga all’undicesima con Chromatica, Ariana Grande alla ventiduesima con Positions e Miley Cyrus alla ventitreesima con il nuovissimo Plastic Hearts. Assente (ingiustamente) DISCO di Kylie Minogue.

Rolling Stone: i migliori album del 2020, la top 50.

50) Bartees Strange, ‘Live Forever’
49) Jeff Tweedy, ‘Love Is the King’
48) Kareem Ali, ‘Growth’
47) Lucinda Williams, ‘Good Souls Better Angels’
46) Boldy James and the Alchemist, ‘The Price of Tea in China’
45) AC/DC, ‘Power Up’
44) Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’
43) Elizabeth Cook, ‘Aftermath’
42) X, ‘Alphabetland’
41) Sad13, ‘Haunted Painting’
40) Paul McCartney, ‘McCartney III’
39) Beabadoobee, ‘Fake It Flowers’
38) Kelly Lee Owens, ‘Inner Song’
37) Soccer Mommy, ‘Color Theory’
36) Stephen Malkmus, ‘Traditional Techniques’
35) Toots and the Maytals, ‘Got to Be Tough’
34) Low Cut Connie, ‘Private Lives’
33) Fontaines D.C., ‘A Hero’s Death’
32) The Weeknd, ‘After Hours’
31) Hayley Williams, ‘Petals for Armor’
30) Four Tet, ‘Sixteen Oceans’
29) Shamir, ‘Shamir’
28) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, ‘Reunions’
27) Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’
26) Jehnny Beth, ‘To Love Is to Live’
25) Halsey, ‘Manic’
24) Selena Gomez, ‘Rare’
23) Miley Cyrus, ‘Plastic Hearts’
22) Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’
21) Beach Bunny, ‘Honeymoon’
20) Ashley McBryde, ‘Never Will’
19) Chloe x Halle, ‘Ungodly Hour’
18) Moses Sumney, ‘Græ’
17) Fleet Foxes, ‘Shore’
16) BTS, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’
15) Flo Milli, ‘Ho, Why Is You Here?’
14) Haim, ‘Women in Music Pt. III’
13) City Girls, ‘City on Lock’
12) Bruce Springsteen, ‘Letter to You’
11) Lady Gaga, ‘Chromatica’
10) Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Punisher’
09) Jessie Ware, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’
08) Lil Uzi Vert, ‘Eternal Atake’
07) Waxahatchee, ‘Saint Cloud’
06) Run the Jewels, ‘RTJ4’
05) Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’
04) Bob Dylan, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’
03) Bad Bunny, ‘YHLQMDLG’
02) Fiona Apple, ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’
01) Taylor Swift, ‘Folklore’



