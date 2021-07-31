Curiosità

Rolling Stone ha stilato i 100 video musicali più belli di sempre, da Beyoncé a Michael Jackson

Lug 31, 2021


Da Beyoncé (addirittura due volte in top20) a Madonna, passando per Michael Jackson fino ai Nirvana. Per celebrare i 40 anni di MTV, Rolling Stone ha stilato una personale classifica dei 100 video musicali più belli di tutti i tempi.

Al primo posto Formation di Beyoncé. E chi vuol capire capisca.

1. Beyoncé – “Formation”

2. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”
3. Madonna – “Vogue”
4. Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
5. New Order – “The Perfect Kiss”
6. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage”
7. D’Angelo – “Untitled (How Does It Feel?)”
8. Peter Gabriel – “Sledgehammer”
9. Guns N’ Roses – “November Rain”
10. Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”
11. George Michael – “Freedom ’90”
12. Beyoncé – “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”
13. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
14. A-ha – “Take on Me”
15. The White Stripes – “Fell in Love With a Girl”
16. Missy Elliott – “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”
17. Duran Duran – “Hungry Like the Wolf”
18. Prince – “Kiss”
19. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android”
20. DJ Shadow feat. Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

La classifica integrale la potete trovare premendo qua.

In classifica ovviamente troviamo anche Britney Spears, Harry Styles e molti altri…



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Madame finisce al centro di una grossa polemica per le sue parole sugli uomini

Lug 31, 2021
Curiosità

Lucilla Boari vince una medaglia di bronzo alle Olimpiadi e fa coming out

Lug 31, 2021
Curiosità

Tommaso Eletti sta riconquistando Valentina: “Più innamorati che mai”

Lug 31, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Rolling Stone ha stilato i 100 video musicali più belli di sempre, da Beyoncé a Michael Jackson

Lug 31, 2021
Curiosità

Madame finisce al centro di una grossa polemica per le sue parole sugli uomini

Lug 31, 2021
Curiosità

Lucilla Boari vince una medaglia di bronzo alle Olimpiadi e fa coming out

Lug 31, 2021
Curiosità

Tommaso Eletti sta riconquistando Valentina: “Più innamorati che mai”

Lug 31, 2021