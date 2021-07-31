Da Beyoncé (addirittura due volte in top20) a Madonna, passando per Michael Jackson fino ai Nirvana. Per celebrare i 40 anni di MTV, Rolling Stone ha stilato una personale classifica dei 100 video musicali più belli di tutti i tempi.

Al primo posto Formation di Beyoncé. E chi vuol capire capisca.

1. Beyoncé – “Formation”

2. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

3. Madonna – “Vogue”

4. Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

5. New Order – “The Perfect Kiss”

6. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage”

7. D’Angelo – “Untitled (How Does It Feel?)”

8. Peter Gabriel – “Sledgehammer”

9. Guns N’ Roses – “November Rain”

10. Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”

11. George Michael – “Freedom ’90”

12. Beyoncé – “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

13. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

14. A-ha – “Take on Me”

15. The White Stripes – “Fell in Love With a Girl”

16. Missy Elliott – “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

17. Duran Duran – “Hungry Like the Wolf”

18. Prince – “Kiss”

19. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android”

20. DJ Shadow feat. Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

La classifica integrale la potete trovare premendo qua.

We rank the 100 greatest music videos ever — from Beyoncé to Bowie, “Sledgehammer” to “Sabotage.” https://t.co/QHdwOstgu4

Rolling Stone ranked the top 100 music videos of all time, and Beyoncé’s “Formation” was No. 1.https://t.co/tfQF4G66OF

In classifica ovviamente troviamo anche Britney Spears, Harry Styles e molti altri…

The Rolling Stone has included “…Baby One More Time” on their list of the 100 greatest music videos of all time.

“This Nigel Dick–directed clip introduced the globe to a 16-year-old Britney Spears, who would quickly become pop’s reigning princess.” 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/N8mSa0zKng

— Britney Spears Promo (Fan Page) (@Britney_Promo) July 30, 2021