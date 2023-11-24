StraNotizie.it

Robotime Rolife 232pcs girevole fai da te 3D ruota panoramica modello in legno Building Block kit assemblaggio giocattolo regalo per bambini adulto TGN01

Nov 24, 2023


Wood piece:232pcs;
Music Play:Around the world 80 days.
Assembly time:about 2 hours.
Recommend age:8+,children under the age of 8 can complete the assembly accompanied by their parents.
Assemble size:283*100*338 mm
Package size:233*157*65 mm

Product Show





Production Details

Follow the English instructions step by step.It takes about 2 hours to complete.
Laser precision cutting,assembled by buckle,each part has corresponding code, which makes the assemble easier.
After completing the assembly, rotate the clockwork, the ferris wheel will slowly rotate, and play music at the same time, full of fun and creativity


Assemble size

Package show

English instructions+8 Precut wood sheets+Sandpaper+Music box movement.



 

 

 

 

 

 

