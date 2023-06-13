Ricevitore dongle Display Wi-Fi Wireless, TV Stick 1080P Ricevitore dongle TV Wi-Fi Wireless Display per Anycast M2 Plus per Airplay 1080P Hdmi TV Stick (Rosso)

Features:
1.With compact portable design for easy carrying.
2.Support for IOS Android Windows Mac operation system.
3.Great sharing and performance for your video, excel, PPT, PDF and other files.
Descriptions:
Specification:
Package Included:
Notes:
Supporto per sistema operativo IOS/Android/Windows/Mac.
Ottima condivisione e prestazioni per i tuoi video, excel, PPT, PDF e altri file.
1.With compact portable design for easy carrying.
2.Support for IOS Android Windows Mac operation system.
3.Great sharing and performance for your video, excel, PPT, PDF and other files.
Descriptions:
Suitable for projectors, smartphones. Tablets, laptops, ultrabooks, etc.
Specification:
Material:plastic
Color:black
Item type:Display Dongle Receiver
Connectors: HDMI,USB
Decode Ability: 1080P (Full-HD)
Operation System : for Android
Type: High Definition
Box Color:blue , red
Package Included:
1X Wireless Wi-Fi Display Dongle Receiver
1X 2 in 1 WiFi USB Cable
1X English User Manual
Notes:
1.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures.
2.Due to the manual measurement and different measurement methods, please allow 1-3cm deviation. Thanks!
Supporto per sistema operativo IOS/Android/Windows/Mac.
Ottima condivisione e prestazioni per i tuoi video, excel, PPT, PDF e altri file.
12,80 €