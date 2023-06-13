Ricevitore dongle Display Wi-Fi Wireless, TV Stick 1080P Ricevitore dongle TV Wi-Fi Wireless Display per Anycast M2 Plus per Airplay 1080P Hdmi TV Stick (Rosso)

Features:1.With compact portable design for easy carrying.2.Support for IOS Android Windows Mac operation system.3.Great sharing and performance for your video, excel, PPT, PDF and other files.

Descriptions:

Suitable for projectors, smartphones. Tablets, laptops, ultrabooks, etc.

Specification:

Material:plastic

Color:black

Item type:Display Dongle Receiver

Connectors: HDMI,USB

Decode Ability: 1080P (Full-HD)

Operation System : for Android

Type: High Definition

Box Color:blue , red

Package Included:

1X Wireless Wi-Fi Display Dongle Receiver

1X 2 in 1 WiFi USB Cable

1X English User Manual

Notes:

1.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures.

2.Due to the manual measurement and different measurement methods, please allow 1-3cm deviation. Thanks!