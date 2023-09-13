Red carpet degli MTV VMA: il meglio e il peggio sul tappeto rosso

Curiosità

Ieri sera dal Prudential Center di Newark, in New Jersey sono andati in onda Gli MTV Video Music Awards. Sul red carpet hanno sfilato tutte le celebrità presenti all’evento, da Nicki Minaj e i Maneskin a Taylor Swift e Selena Gomez.

Ma adesso passiamo ai giudizi, ‘Category is: Red Carpet MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Eleganza Extravaganza. Silence! I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls‘.

Red carpet degli MTV VMA 2023: i top e i flop del tappeto rosso.

Nicki Minaj: you’re safe! Lei ha letteralmente detto ‘me ne frego della nuova linea anti trash e pro Famiglia Cristiana di Mediaset, qui siamo su MTV’.

Taylor Swift: you’re safe. La donna dei record ha puntato sul sicuro, non stupisce, ma fa centro.

Rita Ora: you’re safe. Le scarpe palesemente rubate a Ivano Michetti.

Selena Gomez: you’re safe. Bellissima in questo abito della collezione di Queen Valery.

Chris Olsen: you’re safe (ma non siamo al Mamamia).

Doechii: I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination! Tesoro questa accoppata rete a strascico e scaldamuscoli non funziona.

Shakira: condragulation you are the winner baby. Cosa possiamo dirle? Una dea.

Maneskin: you’re safe. I Maneskin che fanno i Maneskin.

Cardi B: you’re safe. lei ha detto ‘voglio fare impazzire i metal detector’.

Doja Cat: you’re safe.

Olivia Rodrigo: you’re safe. Tanto caruccia, l’abito preso in prestito dallo Spirito della Fonte…



