Red carpet degli MTV VMA: il meglio e il peggio sul tappeto rosso

Ieri sera dal Prudential Center di Newark, in New Jersey sono andati in onda Gli MTV Video Music Awards. Sul red carpet hanno sfilato tutte le celebrità presenti all’evento, da Nicki Minaj e i Maneskin a Taylor Swift e Selena Gomez.

Ma adesso passiamo ai giudizi, ‘Category is: Red Carpet MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Eleganza Extravaganza. Silence! I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls‘.

Red carpet degli MTV VMA 2023: i top e i flop del tappeto rosso.

Nicki Minaj: you’re safe! Lei ha letteralmente detto ‘me ne frego della nuova linea anti trash e pro Famiglia Cristiana di Mediaset, qui siamo su MTV’.

Nicki Minaj looks phenomenal at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/QJCFhkxONU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2023

Taylor Swift: you’re safe. La donna dei record ha puntato sul sicuro, non stupisce, ma fa centro.

Taylor Swift looks beautiful at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/NYovA0yG2a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2023

Rita Ora: you’re safe. Le scarpe palesemente rubate a Ivano Michetti.

Rita Ora at the #VMAs. https://t.co/a3FxtwI2yU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Selena Gomez: you’re safe. Bellissima in questo abito della collezione di Queen Valery.

Selena Gomez graces the #VMAs pink carpet. https://t.co/ArHQ3HNpKN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Chris Olsen: you’re safe (ma non siamo al Mamamia).

Chris Olsen on the #VMAs pink carpet. https://t.co/0hdvT1EMwG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Doechii: I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination! Tesoro questa accoppata rete a strascico e scaldamuscoli non funziona.

Doechii looks amazing at the #VMAs. https://t.co/JUQxXMo76w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Shakira: condragulation you are the winner baby. Cosa possiamo dirle? Una dea.

Shakira looks mesmerizing at the #VMAs. https://t.co/ahy6dS26dv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Maneskin: you’re safe. I Maneskin che fanno i Maneskin.

Måneskin on the #VMAs pink carpet. https://t.co/ay0M2SlVIR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Cardi B: you’re safe. lei ha detto ‘voglio fare impazzire i metal detector’.

Cardi B arrives at the #VMAs. https://t.co/qy4GOKaxpE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Doja Cat: you’re safe.

Doja Cat looks mesmerizing at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/dsMpclAu83 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo: you’re safe. Tanto caruccia, l’abito preso in prestito dallo Spirito della Fonte…

