Razzie Awards 2025: Gaga e JLo candidate per la nomination come peggiori attrici

I Razzie Awards 2025 si avvicinano e sono state rese note le nomination. Tra le candidate per il premio di Peggior Attrice dell’anno emergono due star conosciute: Lady Gaga e Jennifer Lopez. JLo è nella shortlist per il suo ruolo in "Atlas", mentre Lady Gaga è candidata per la sua interpretazione nel film "Harley Quinn". Quest’ultimo, "Joker: Folie à Deux", si prospetta protagonista di molte nomination, tra cui Peggior Film, Peggior Attore, Peggior Regia e Peggior Sceneggiatura, evidenziando un potenziale insuccesso critico.

In vista delle nomination, il pubblico ha reagito con entusiasmo, con messaggi sui social media che celebrano l’opportunità di Gaga di vincere il suo primo Razzie. Inoltre, nonostante siano stati precedentemente fatti dei pronostici per gli Oscar, la situazione attuale sembra delinearsi in modo opposto per le due artiste.

Ecco la lista delle nomination principali:

Peggior Film:

Borderlands

Dear Santa

Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

The Mouse Trap

Reagan

Unfrosted

Peggior Regista:

Matthew Vaughn, "Argylle"

Eli Roth, "Borderlands"

Todd Phillips, "Joker: Folie à Deux"

J.C. Chander, "Kraven the Hunter"

S.J. Clarkson, "Madame Web"

Francis Ford Coppola, "Megalopolis"

Sean McNamara, "Reagan"

Zack Snyder, "Rebel Moon: Part Two"

Jade Hailey Bartlett, "Unfrosted"

Peggior Attore:

Jack Black, "Dear Santa"

Zachary Levi, "Harold and the Purple Crayon"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker: Folie à Deux"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Kraven the Hunter"

Adam Driver, "Megalopolis"

Dennis Quaid, "Reagan"

Jerry Seinfeld, "Unfrosted"

Mark Wahlberg, "The Union"

Peggior Attrice:

Bryce Dallas Howard, "Argylle"

Jennifer Lopez, "Atlas"

Cate Blanchett, "Borderlands"

Lady Gaga, "Joker: Folie à Deux"

Dakota Johnson, "Madame Web"

Jenna Ortega, "Miller’s Girl"

Penelope Ann Miller, "Reagan"

Sofia Boutella, "Rebel Moon: Part 2"

Peggior Sceneggiatura:

"Joker: Folie à Deux"

"Kraven the Hunter"

"Madame Web"

"Megalopolis"

"The Mouse Trap"

"Reagan"

"Twisters"

"Unfrosted"

Inoltre, ci sono altre categorie come Peggior Attore e Attrice non protagonista e Peggior Prequel, Remake, Sequel o Rip-Off, con film e attori che continuano a generare scetticismo tra esperti e fan.