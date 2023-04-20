Offerte di Oggi

PUMA Tuta Power Tr Cl Tuta in poliestere Unisex – Adulto

Apr 20, 2023
PUMA POWER Tuta TR cl
Dimensioni del collo ‏ : ‎ 35 x 25 x 3 cm; 860 grammi
Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 1 febbraio 2023
Produttore ‏ : ‎ PUMA
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0BWH8DVPR
Riferimento produttore ‏ : ‎ 4065453076633
Categoria ‏ : ‎ Uomo

Gerippte Bündchen an Jacke und Hose
68% Cotone, 32% Poliestere
Durchgehender Reißverschluss an der Jacke
Hose mit elastischem Bund und innenliegendem Kordelzug für individuellen Komfort
PUMA No. 1 Logo links auf der Brust und am linken Oberschenkel

44,77€

Articoli correlati

Offerte di Oggi

Echo Dot (4ª generazione), Ricondizionato Certificato, Ceruleo | Altoparlante intelligente con Alexa

Apr 20, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Omino Bianco – Detersivo Lavatrice Liquido Color+, 156 Lavaggi, Specifico per Capi Colorati, Tecnologia Salva i Colori e Cattura il Grigiore, 2600 ml x 3 Confezioni

Apr 19, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Speaker Bluetooth Portatile Anker SoundCore 2 con suono stereo 12W, Bluetooth 5, BassUp, impermeabile IPX7, 24h di autonomia, associazione stereo WiFi, cassa bluetooth da casa, esterno, viaggi;

Apr 19, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Offerte di Oggi

Echo Dot (4ª generazione), Ricondizionato Certificato, Ceruleo | Altoparlante intelligente con Alexa

Apr 20, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

PUMA Tuta Power Tr Cl Tuta in poliestere Unisex – Adulto

Apr 20, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Omino Bianco – Detersivo Lavatrice Liquido Color+, 156 Lavaggi, Specifico per Capi Colorati, Tecnologia Salva i Colori e Cattura il Grigiore, 2600 ml x 3 Confezioni

Apr 19, 2023
Curiosità

Simone Antolini brucia un comunicato contro la produzione de L’Isola dei Famosi

Apr 19, 2023