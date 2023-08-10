PUMA – Ess+ Tape Sweatpants FL Cl B, Pantaloni della Tuta Unisex – Bimbi 0-24

No. 1 logo rubber print; Woven tape with repeated PUMA Wordmark and Cat Logo along side seam; Elastic waistband with internal drawcord for customized comfort; Side seam pockets for storage solution; Rib cuffs; Regular fit; Made with recycled fibers. One of PUMA’s answers to reduce our environmental impact; Cotton in PUMA products comes from farms with a focus on sustainable farming such as water efficiency and soil health protection. Learn more: PUMA.com/FOREVER BETTER

Dimensioni del collo ‏ : ‎ 25 x 17 x 15 cm; 500 grammiDisponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 1 luglio 2023Produttore ‏ : ‎ PumaASIN ‏ : ‎ B0B9HBLHGPNumero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ 847302Categoria ‏ : ‎ Unisex – Bimbi 0-24

Abbigliamento sportivo Puma blu

Composito

Chiusura: Pull on

Lavabile in lavatrice

Tuta

Pantaloni da tuta ESS+ Tape Sweatpants FL cl B Lake Blue

21,07€