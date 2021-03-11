Curiosità

Principe William risponde pubblicamente al fratello Harry e lo smentisce

Mar 11, 2021


Dopo la Regina e Kate, adesso parla anche William.

L’intervista rilasciata da Harry e Meghan ad Oprah ha scosso la famiglia reale inglese e adesso ne parla tutto il mondo. La Regina è stata costretta a rispondere al nipote con un comunicato ufficiale. Stamani i paparazzi hanno braccato il Principe William e gli hanno chiesto se avesse già parlato con il fratello, ma lui ha risposto di no. I fotografi hanno tirato in ballo l’accusa secondo cui in famiglia ci sarebbero dei razzisti e anche in questo caso il marito di Kate ha negato tutto: “No, non ci siamo sentiti dopo l’intervista, ma ci sentiremo. Non siamo assolutamente una famiglia razzista“.

Quello che realmente pensava William…

Harry e le parole sul Principe William.

“In questo momento siamo molto lontani io e lui. Però ci vogliamo tanto bene, insieme abbiamo attraversato l’inferno e siamo sempre stati tanto uniti. C’è distanza tra di noi, ma si sa che il tempo cura ogni ferita. Ora siamo su due strade diverse e avremo tempo per chiarirci”.



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Rosalinda Cannavò chiamata in Procura sul giallo dell’Aresgate e la morte di Teodosio Losito

Mar 11, 2021
Curiosità

Stefano De Martino verso Amici 20: i probabili giudici del serale

Mar 11, 2021
Curiosità

Patrizia Reggiani non spende belle parole su Lady Gaga, che la interpreterà al cinema

Mar 11, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Rosalinda Cannavò chiamata in Procura sul giallo dell’Aresgate e la morte di Teodosio Losito

Mar 11, 2021
Cronaca

Se lo Sputnik risponde alla nostra inchiesta: “Cara Repubblica, non vogliamo colonizzare l’Europa”

Mar 11, 2021
Cronaca

Dolore cronico e depressione, perché vanno trattati insieme

Mar 11, 2021
Cronaca

Coronavirus, il bollettino di oggi 11 marzo: 25.673 nuovi casi e 373 vittime

Mar 11, 2021