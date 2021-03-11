L’intervista rilasciata da Harry e Meghan ad Oprah ha scosso la famiglia reale inglese e adesso ne parla tutto il mondo. La Regina è stata costretta a rispondere al nipote con un comunicato ufficiale. Stamani i paparazzi hanno braccato il Principe William e gli hanno chiesto se avesse già parlato con il fratello, ma lui ha risposto di no. I fotografi hanno tirato in ballo l’accusa secondo cui in famiglia ci sarebbero dei razzisti e anche in questo caso il marito di Kate ha negato tutto: “No, non ci siamo sentiti dopo l’intervista, ma ci sentiremo. Non siamo assolutamente una famiglia razzista“.

Quello che realmente pensava William…



Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN

“We are very much not a racist family,” Prince William told reporters during a visit to a school in Stratford, London.

When asked if he had spoken to Prince Harry after the Oprah interview, he added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”pic.twitter.com/MjTOeH7u6Z

— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 11, 2021