Anche Playboy si è rivoluzionato e per la prima volta quest’anno ha messo in copertina un uomo apertamente gay.

Imprenditore, influencer, make-up artist: Bretman Rock da oggi può inserire nel curriculum anche l’esser stato il primo coniglietto gay sulla cover di Playboy. 23 anni, 18 milioni di follower (e virale online per un video in cui dice ‘I love this song’ mentre piange un bambino in sottofondo), il ragazzo è una vera miniera d’oro.

Attualmente Bretman Rock è in onda su MTV con un reality sulla propria vita e nel 2017 la rivista Time lo ha eletto fra i 30 adolescenti più influenti al mondo. Lo stesso anno Forbes lo ha inserito nell’elenco dei 30 Under Asia – Media Marketing & Advertising. Due anni fa, infine, ha vinto un People’s Choice Awards, mentre quest’anno un MTV Movie Awards ed un TV Awards.

Lui è il terzo coniglietto uomo ad apparire sulla copertina di Playboy: il primo è stato Hugh Heffner, mentre il secondo il musicista Bad Bunny.

It’s Bretman, bitch. 🌟 Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock See more: https://t.co/wj2pmXi7lT Photography by Brian Ziff Videography by Boa Simon pic.twitter.com/fvG0pIcyax

“For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even fucking happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”@bretmanrock for Playboy: https://t.co/6iN9yRUF57 pic.twitter.com/3NJGp4J9wU

