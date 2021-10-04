Curiosità

Playboy mette in copertina un uomo: è il primo ‘coniglietto’ gay

Ott 4, 2021


Anche Playboy si è rivoluzionato e per la prima volta quest’anno ha messo in copertina un uomo apertamente gay.

Imprenditore, influencer, make-up artist: Bretman Rock da oggi può inserire nel curriculum anche l’esser stato il primo coniglietto gay sulla cover di Playboy. 23 anni, 18 milioni di follower (e virale online per un video in cui dice ‘I love this song’ mentre piange un bambino in sottofondo), il ragazzo è una vera miniera d’oro.

﻿

Attualmente Bretman Rock è in onda su MTV con un reality sulla propria vita e nel 2017 la rivista Time lo ha eletto fra i 30 adolescenti più influenti al mondo. Lo stesso anno Forbes lo ha inserito nell’elenco dei 30 Under Asia – Media Marketing & Advertising. Due anni fa, infine, ha vinto un People’s Choice Awards, mentre quest’anno un MTV Movie Awards ed un TV Awards.

Playboy, la copertina con Bretman Rock

Lui è il terzo coniglietto uomo ad apparire sulla copertina di Playboy: il primo è stato Hugh Heffner, mentre il secondo il musicista Bad Bunny.



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Urla fuori dalla casa del GF Vip, Lulù Selassié non la prende bene

Ott 4, 2021
Curiosità

Simona Ventura ed il marito di Paola Perego commentano il debutto di Citofonare Rai2

Ott 4, 2021
Curiosità

Pier Silvio Berlusconi cambia idea: Barbara d’Urso e Federica Panicucci torneranno a parlare del Grande Fratello Vip

Ott 4, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Urla fuori dalla casa del GF Vip, Lulù Selassié non la prende bene

Ott 4, 2021
Tecnologia

Tre tecnologie incredibili della nuova Mini Countryman

Ott 4, 2021
Tecnologia

WhatsApp non funziona, Facebook si scusa su Twitter per problemi

Ott 4, 2021
Tecnologia

WhatsApp, Facebook e Instagram down: non sono raggiungibili

Ott 4, 2021