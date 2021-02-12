Curiosità

Pink duetta con la figlia Willow nel nuovo singolo Cover Me In Sunshine

Feb 12, 2021


P!nk è tornata con un singolo in cui duetta con la figlia di 9 anni.

Pink ha fatto il suo comeback in modo davvero particolare. La cantante di What About Us durante questi mesi di pandemia ha registrato un brano con sua figlia di 9 anni Willow Sage Hart. Il pezzo è Cover Me in Sunshine, una canzone davvero dolce, un regalo ai fan senza pensare troppo alle classifiche.

“Questo ultimo anno è stato difficile, strano, complicato, diverso, terrificante e ci ha messo alla prova. Io trovo conforto nella musica e nel cantare con mia figlia. Abbiamo questa canzone che si intitola Cover Me in Sunshine, l’abbiamo registrata in casa e ci fa sentire felici. Vogliamo farla uscire perché speriamo renda felici anche voi. Diciamo che è un bacio e un abbraccio a tutti voi”.

Se l’obiettivo di questo pezzo era quello di rallegrarci per 3 minuti, Pink e Willow secondo me sono riuscite nell’intento.

P!nk e Willow: il testo di Cover Me In Sunshine.

I’ve been dreaming of friendly faces
I got so much time to kill
Just imagine people laughing
I know some day we will
And even if it’s far away
Give me through another day

Cover me in sunshine
Shower me with good times
Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning
And everything will be alright
Cover me in sunshine

From a distance all these mountains

Are just some tiny hills
Wildflowers, they keep living
While they’re just standing still
I’ve been missing yesterday
But what if there’s a better place

Cover me in sunshine
Shower me with good times
Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning
And everything will be alright
Cover me in sunshine

Cover me in sunshine
Shower me with good times
Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning
And everything will be alright
Cover me in sunshine



