Pink ha fatto il suo comeback in modo davvero particolare. La cantante di What About Us durante questi mesi di pandemia ha registrato un brano con sua figlia di 9 anni Willow Sage Hart. Il pezzo è Cover Me in Sunshine, una canzone davvero dolce, un regalo ai fan senza pensare troppo alle classifiche.

“Questo ultimo anno è stato difficile, strano, complicato, diverso, terrificante e ci ha messo alla prova. Io trovo conforto nella musica e nel cantare con mia figlia. Abbiamo questa canzone che si intitola Cover Me in Sunshine, l’abbiamo registrata in casa e ci fa sentire felici. Vogliamo farla uscire perché speriamo renda felici anche voi. Diciamo che è un bacio e un abbraccio a tutti voi”.

Se l’obiettivo di questo pezzo era quello di rallegrarci per 3 minuti, Pink e Willow secondo me sono riuscite nell’intento.

“Cover Me In Sunshine” with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞 https://t.co/HPWimNK8hA pic.twitter.com/EYor3S7H3v — P!nk (@Pink) February 12, 2021

P!nk e Willow: il testo di Cover Me In Sunshine.

I’ve been dreaming of friendly faces

I got so much time to kill

Just imagine people laughing

I know some day we will

And even if it’s far away

Give me through another day

Cover me in sunshine

Shower me with good times

Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning

And everything will be alright

Cover me in sunshine

From a distance all these mountains

Are just some tiny hills

Wildflowers, they keep living

While they’re just standing still

I’ve been missing yesterday

But what if there’s a better place

Cover me in sunshine

Shower me with good times

Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning

And everything will be alright

Cover me in sunshine

Cover me in sunshine

Shower me with good times

Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning

And everything will be alright

Cover me in sunshine