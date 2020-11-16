Nuova edizione dei People’s Choice Awards, questa volta condotti da Demi Lovato. A dominare la serata sono stati i BTS (che hanno trionfato anche ai VMA e agli EMA), ma è andata bene anche ad Ariana Grande, che ha portato a casa due statuette. Male per Lady Gaga, che ha perso nelle 7 categorie in cui era nominata e anche per Britney Spears, i suoi fan avevano provato a farle vincere il premio di ‘star dei social 2020’, che però andato alla Grande.

Ecco una parte dei #PCAs! Che ne pensate del look di Demi? pic.twitter.com/TPqAwAfkSe — Demi Lovato Italia (@WaitinForDemiIt) November 16, 2020

People’s Choice Awards 2020, la lista dei vincitori.

FILM

THE MOVIE OF 2020

VINCITORE: Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

VINCITORE: Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

VINCITORE: Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

VINCITORE: Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

VINCITORE: Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

VINCITORE: Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

VINCITORE: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

VINCITORE: Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

VINCITORE: Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

THE SHOW OF 2020

VINCITORE: Grey’s Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

VINCITORE: Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead to Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

VINCITORE: Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

VINCITORE: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

VINCITORE: The Voice

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

VINCITORE: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

VINCITORE: Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

BEST DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

VINCITORE: Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

VINCITORE: Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

BEST DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

VINCITORE: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

VINCITORE: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

VINCITORE: Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

BEST REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

VINCITORE: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key Supergirl

Supernatural

VINCITORE: Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

MUSICA

MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

VINCITORE: Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

VINCITORE: Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

VINCITORE: BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Twenty one pilots

SONG OF 2020

“Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa

VINCITORE: “Dynamite,” BTS

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

VINCITORE: Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

VINCITORE: Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

VINCITORE: Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

VINCITORE: Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

VINCITORE: “Dynamite,” BTS

Holy,” Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

UN DIA,” J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy

WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020

Be Kind,” Marshmello & Halsey

Holy,” Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce),” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

VINCITORE: “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Whats Poppin Remix,” Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

About Love,” Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

Alexander Hamilton,” Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Boss Bitch,” Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera, Mulan

On Me (feat. Ava Max),” Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

VINCITORE: “Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

Rare,” Selena Gomez, Normal People

The Other Side,” SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

CULTURA POP

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Addison Rae

Charli D’ Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D’Amelio

VINCITORE: Emma Chamberlain

Loren Gray

Jojo Siwa

Liza Koshy

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

VINCITORE: Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

FAVOURITE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

8:46, Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Jo Koy: In His Elements

VINCITORE: Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

FAVOURITE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

VINCITORE: Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Bubba Wallace

VINCITORE: LeBron James

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

