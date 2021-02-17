Così a caso, senza una vera logica commerciale e discografica, Paris Hilton ha pubblicato il video musicale di Heartbeat, brano del 2006. Il pezzo fa parte del primo e unico album della bella ereditiera, uscito ormai 15 anni fa. Paris ha spiegato che questo pezzo adesso significa molto per lei e che sentiva il bisogno di girare un video per celebrare l’amore con Carter Reum, che appare nella clip e da cui avrà 2 gemelli.

“Ho ascoltato il mio disco così tanto con il mio ragazzo. Nel 2006, non sapevo nemmeno cosa fosse l’amore, ma adesso le parole di Heartbeat hanno finalmente un significato. Descrive il modo in cui mi sento quando sono con lui, tanto che ho pensato “Devo fare un video musicale per questa canzone”. Ho pensato che sarebbe stato perfetto rilasciare la clip intorno a San Valentino, proprio come una celebrazione del mio vero amore. Era un regalo che ho voluto fare a noi due, ma anche ai miei fan. Per il video devo ringraziare il mio truccatore, Etienne Ortega, che è il regista di questo progetto”.

Il videoclip è adorabilmente patinato, gaio, anni 00 e a me ricorda tanto il suo Stars Are Blind. La canzone non è mai stata un singolo, la conosciamo in 5 eppure fosse uscita oggi sarebbe meglio del 99% della nuova robaccia che ci viene fatta ingurgitare a forza dalle popstar (e che ci sembra quasi buona).

Paris Hilton, il testo di Heartbeat.

I was lonely only I didn’t know it

I was so sad only I didn’t show it

You came like the sun breaking through the clouds

And I found your what I can’t live without

You will feel what’s up ahead from my heartbeat

I’m complete

And you will help me up again from my heartbeat

That’s what I need

No I didn’t know what I was missin’

Oh my baby since we’ve been kissin’

I can feel what’s up ahead from my heartbeat

Its so sweet lying here with you

You’ll look at me and I see my reflection

You’ll understand who I am needs protection

The way you latch to me

The way you love me

And I will love you onto myself

You will feel what’s up ahead from my heartbeat

I’m complete

And you will help me up again from my heartbeat

That’s what I need

No I didn’t know what I was missin’

Oh my baby since we’ve been kissin’

I can feel what’s up ahead from my heartbeat

Its so sweet lying here with you