Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus e Sia hanno cantato insieme Stars Are Blind

Il mondo delle popstar è in agonia da anni, ma il 2023 potrebbe essere l’anno della rinascita, visto che è stato benedetto con una performance deliziosa. Durante lo show della NBC Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, la Cyrus ha invitato sul palco Sia e Paris Hilton e insieme le tre hanno cantato la hit del 2006 Stars Are Blind.
Miley ha poi cantato le sue hit e per non farsi mancare nulla ha duettato con Dolly Parton sulle note di I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, Wrecking Ball, I Will Always Love You e Jolene.
E non è finita qui, perché oltre all’esibizione con Paris Hilton e Sia, Miley ha anche annunciato il suo nuovo singolo, in uscita il prossimo 13 gennaio.
NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp
— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023
Paris Hilton, Stars Are Blind, il testo.
I don’t mind spending some time
Just hanging here with you
‘Cause I don’t find
Too many guys
That treat me like you do
Those other guys
They wanna take me for a ride
But when I walk, they talk is suicide
Some people never get beyond their stupid pride
But you can see the real me inside
And I’m satisfied
Oh no, oh
Even though the gods are crazy
Even though the stars are blind
If you show me real love, baby
I’ll show you mine
I can make it nice or naughty
Be the devil and angel, too
Got a heart and soul and body
Let’s see what this love can do
Maybe I’m perfect for you
I could be your confidante
Just one of your girlfriends
But I know that’s not what you want
If tomorrow, the world ends
Why shouldn’t we be with
The one we really love?
Now tell me, who have you been dreaming of?
I and I alone
Oh no, oh
Even though the gods are crazy
Even though the stars are blind
If you show me real love, baby
I’ll show you mine
I can make it nice or naughty
Be the devil and angel, too
Got a heart and soul and body
Let’s see what this love can do
Maybe I’m perfect for you
Excuse me for feeling
This moment is critical
And might be we feeling
We could get physical