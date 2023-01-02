Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus e Sia hanno cantato insieme Stars Are Blind

Il mondo delle popstar è in agonia da anni, ma il 2023 potrebbe essere l’anno della rinascita, visto che è stato benedetto con una performance deliziosa. Durante lo show della NBC Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, la Cyrus ha invitato sul palco Sia e Paris Hilton e insieme le tre hanno cantato la hit del 2006 Stars Are Blind.

Miley ha poi cantato le sue hit e per non farsi mancare nulla ha duettato con Dolly Parton sulle note di I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, Wrecking Ball, I Will Always Love You e Jolene.

E non è finita qui, perché oltre all’esibizione con Paris Hilton e Sia, Miley ha anche annunciato il suo nuovo singolo, in uscita il prossimo 13 gennaio.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

