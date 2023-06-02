Paris Hilton ft Kim Petras, ecco il duetto sulle note di Stars Are Blind Remix

Per il mese del Pride Paris Hilton è entrata in modalità…



L’ereditiera più famosa al mondo (diventata mamma lo scorso gennaio) ha arruolato Kim Petras per duettare sulle note del suo successo del 2006 (quando ancora il pop made in USA regalava gioie), Stars Are Blind. Un remix che aggiunge poco o nulla all’originale, ma che merita un ascolto, anche solo per il finale ‘I love you Paris, you’re that b!t*hm that’s hot‘.

Kim Petras & Paris Hilton saw it was June 1st and said “let’s give these gays something to get into” pic.twitter.com/HyudCyUsVa — ⚔️🎀 (@thatswiftbitch) June 1, 2023

Paris Hilton ft Kim Petras: Stars Are Blind il testo.

I don’t mind spending some time just hanging here with you

‘Cause I don’t find too many guys that treat me like you do

Those other guys all wanna take me for a ride

But when I walk, they talk of suicide

Some people never get beyond their stupid pride

But you can see the real me inside, and I’m satisfied

Oh no, oh-oh-oh

Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

If you show me real love, baby, I’ll show you mine

I can make it nicе and naughty

Be the devil and angеl too

Got a heart and soul and body

Let’s see what this love can do

Maybe I’m perfect for you

Baby, baby, I could be your confidante

Come on over, show me if you’re down or not

That’s hot, make your whole jaw drop

If you’re all that talk, finna ride to Paris

Out of everybody in the galaxy

You’re the only one I want with me

Let’s sip, we’re like princesses

In the Miu Miu fence, with the hoe and carriage

Why shouldn’t we be with the one we really love?

Now tell me, who have you been dreaming of?

I and I alone

Oh no, oh-oh-oh

Excuse me for feeling

This moment is critical

It might be revealing

We could get physical

Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

If you show me real love, baby, I’ll show you mine

I can make it nice and naughty

Be the devil and angel too

Got a heart and soul and body

Let’s see what this love can do

Let’s see what love can do, oh

Maybe I’m perfect for you

You, maybe I’m perfect for you

Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

I love you, Paris

That’s hot