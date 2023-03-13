Oscar 2023, top e flop del red carpet

Ieri sera davanti al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood hanno sfilato centinaia di celebrità per la 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar. C’erano Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett e moltissime altre star. Ma apriamo le danze, perché è tempo di iniziare a giudicare il red carpet.
Category is: Red Carpet Oscar 2023 Eleganza Extravaganza! Silence! I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.
Vanessa Hudgens, you’re safe
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/tj1wzKciXb
Sofia Carson, you’re safe
Sofia Carson at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/xeyRR08J2R
Jamie Lee Curtis, you’re safe
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/nCYmZctyHT
Elizabeth Olsen, you’re safe
Elizabeth Olsen at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/SQoQyzBA1A
Cate Blanchett, you’re safe
Cate Blanchett arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ItHsirpLZF
Lady Gaga, you’re safe
Lady Gaga at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/dDzUWKB80g
Halle Bailey, you’re safe
Halle Bailey arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/8gakjpWlyq
Cara Delevingne, you’re safe
Cara Delevingne arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/vzWU9QZY9A
Diane Warren, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Diane Warren arrives at the #Oscars . pic.twitter.com/feH41S1f5j
Ruth Carter, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Ruth Carter arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/YnQrvi9zo4
Rihanna, you are a winner baby!
Rihanna arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/pnFGJxb8ZM
