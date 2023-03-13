Oscar 2023, top e flop del red carpet

Ieri sera davanti al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood hanno sfilato centinaia di celebrità per la 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar. C’erano Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett e moltissime altre star. Ma apriamo le danze, perché è tempo di iniziare a giudicare il red carpet.

Category is: Red Carpet Oscar 2023 Eleganza Extravaganza! Silence! I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.





Vanessa Hudgens, you’re safe

Sofia Carson, you’re safe

Jamie Lee Curtis, you’re safe

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/nCYmZctyHT — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2023

Elizabeth Olsen, you’re safe

Cate Blanchett, you’re safe

Lady Gaga, you’re safe

Halle Bailey, you’re safe

Cara Delevingne, you’re safe

Diane Warren, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Ruth Carter, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Rihanna, you are a winner baby!